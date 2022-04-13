As families prepare for the celebratory Passover Seder dinner on Friday, I remember my parents’ table set with the kosher plates and cutlery and the cut-glass Elijah’s goblet. Although that cup was filled with wine at the beginning of the evening, somehow the wine disappeared before we sang the final song, “God of Might.” Yet I never saw my father drink from Elijah’s cup, so could this have been a hint of a future messianic appearance of the prophet? Stories abound about the life of Elijah and his role in the Passover narrative. Of all the personalities in the Haggadah narrative, why is it only Elijah for whom we pour a special glass of wine?
The prophet Elijah lived in the ninth century B.C. and was active in the political and social controversies of the land of Israel. He often criticized the ruling government and was rebuked by the rulers of his generation. One famous biblical story involves his battle against the false prophets and their worship of the idol of Baal. Elijah saw the growth of such idolatry and was disturbed by these lapses of the Israelites in their worship of the one God. The prophet challenged the priests of Baal to gather on one side of Mount Carmel, and he would stand on the opposite side of the mountain. Elijah turned to the people and announced: “How long will you keep hopping between two opinions? Choose between God and the idols. (I Kings 18) Finally the Israelites shouted: “The Lord, He alone is God.”
It is this famous phrase that we repeat seven times at the conclusion of the Yom Kippur services (the Day of Atonement). As a people, we affirm the meaning of these words to remind us of God’s unity and uniqueness.
In another story, Elijah yearned for an encounter with the divine. He prays for the presence of God, “and the voice of Adonai came to him and said, stand in the front of the cave.” Suddenly a strong wind blasted the mountains and shattered rocks before him, but the Lord was not in the wind, and the wind there was an earthquake, but the Lord was not in the earthquake. After all these extraordinary moments, Elijah heard a still small voice, and God was in the silence.
These prophetic narratives remind us that we have work to accomplish. Our world is rent by warfare, hatred and violence against innocent civilians. Yet our task is to repair this world and engender kindness and compassion for the less fortunate. Let me offer this story from the tales of the Baal Shem Tov, the founder of the Hasidic Jewish movement. The Baal Shem Tov lived in the early 1700s. A follower of the Baal Shem told him Elijah never appears for the Passover meal. So the Besht (the Baal Shem’s nickname) instructed his student to load a wagon with matzos, wine and good food and travel to a far-off village, where he would spend the first two days of Passover with a destitute family. There he would encounter Elijah!
The disciple traveled and found the family, and his gifts were accepted with gratitude. Everyone celebrated Passover with joy, especially the five children. But Elijah didn’t appear. The man returned home and recounted his journey to the Baal Shem Tov, and his profound disappointment. His master told him the following year, he would meet Elijah. He was told to return to that same family for the next year’s Seder dinner, bringing all of his gifts. Before the traveler entered the family’s meager home, he put his ear to the keyhole and heard the laments of the mother of the household. “Oh we have matzahs, no brisket, no charoses for our children. How can we begin the Passover in these dire straits?” The husband replied, “Do not worry! Remember last year, Elijah visited us and brought us all the wonderful foods and gifts for our children as well. Have faith! Surely he will return again one more time.”
The message is clear: Where there is no Elijah, be thou Elijah! Bring joy and gifts to others, and help us bring the messianic hope to all who would celebrate with us.
