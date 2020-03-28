I don’t want a packed church this Easter.
I have celebrated a lot of Easters, most of them while serving my congregation here in Santa Fe. Over all those years, I could never have imagined writing what I just wrote. It almost sounds sacrilegious. How can a Christian pastor not want every Easter service to be chock-full? As I joked to a colleague, I’ve given up a lot of things for Lent. This is the first time I’ve given up Easter.
Easter is the highlight of every church’s year. Each spring as the world comes back to life, Christians gather in churches, sanctuaries, cathedrals and basilicas that are filled with Easter lilies, trumpets and the “Hallelujah” chorus. And yes, they’re packed with people. I would be lying six days to Sunday if I didn’t acknowledge that every pastor’s Easter prayer (or least this pastor’s prayer) is for the church to be filled to overflowing.
But not this Easter. Not unless there is some kind of mind-boggling miracle between now and April 12 that eradicates the coronavirus completely and ends this scourge. Without that bona fide, scientifically proven miracle, I don’t want a packed church this Easter. (Sorry, Mr. President.)
I want a lot of things this Easter. I want people to be safe and our communities to be safe. I want us to do what public health officials, medical staff people and our governor are telling us to do, based on the gift of science and research: Shelter in place. No groups bigger than five people. Keep physical distance.
This Easter and beyond, I want my congregation to keep doing what we, along with faith communities of all traditions, have tried to do ever since the pandemic began. Figure out how to keep people connected even while keeping our physical distance. Pay attention to their mental and spiritual health, as well as their physical well-being. Reinforce sound public health information and help people stay grounded in hope and faith.
I want us to keep caring for the wider community as we and countless other Santa Fe congregations — Christian, Jewish, Buddhist and others — have done long before we’d ever heard of the coronavirus. I want us to keep feeding the hungry, sheltering those who are homeless, supporting parents and kids, caring for the vulnerable. And I want us to call on our political leaders to do the same.
Yes, this Easter, like every Easter, I want the congregation I serve to celebrate God’s gift of new life. I want people to pray, to sing, to give thanks to God for each new day and every New Mexico sunrise. But right now, given all the research and best scientific evidence and public health advice, I want us to do all that while keeping our physical distance. As hard as it is to say, I want us to give up Easter as we’ve always done it — together. Instead, may we trust what we often pray: “Though life may separate us, God’s powerful Spirit always unites us.”
I don’t want a packed church on Easter Sunday. As a Christian and a pastor, I could never have imagined saying that. Right now it’s the most faithful and life-giving affirmation we can make. In this season of hope and new life, blessings to one and all — even at a distance.
