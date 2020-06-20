I read through Ron Trujillo’s petition on Change.org, asking that streets by the Plaza remain open. I can see both sides of this proposal, but Trujillo’s divisive and ill-conceived petition is simply a thinly veiled attack on residents of this town who don’t conform to his definition of who is a Santa Fean — or as he described it, a “True Local.” I reject his stated position that this proposal to close San Francisco Street is some kind of attack on “longtime locals.” It’s nothing of the kind. It is a thoughtful proposal to push vehicular traffic out of our crowded city streets.
Cities and towns across America are grappling with heavy volumes of vehicle traffic that are a blight on the livability and daily experience of their citizens. Gasoline engines produce a large percentage of all carbon particulate matter in the atmosphere, and thus are one of the biggest contributors to global warming, the greenhouse effect and climate change. Those negative trends affect all citizens of Santa Fe, not just Trujillo’s “locals.”
I don’t go to the Plaza to see traffic jams, and neither do tourists. Creating an automobile-free zone around the Plaza seems like a great idea to me, one that will promote livability and improve the experience of visiting Santa Fe. We in America have become so used to the trade-offs and sacrifices our society makes to the automobile that it’s understandably difficult to envision change.
But with our small planet approaching 9 billion people, all of whom have a carbon footprint and contribute to climate change, the old paradigms must give way to more progressive values, and one of those changes must be limiting and reducing the carbon emissions of automobiles.
Trujillo also drags in peripheral issues that have little or no bearing on the proposal in question. Attacking downtown merchants and businesses for supporting this proposal is divisive. Who does Trujillo thinks pays the taxes that fund city government? A huge proportion of those revenues are generated by the businesses in the downtown area. Trujillo seems to want to grant “locals” some special status whose values and interests are above the rest of us. I’ve lived in Santa Fe for more than 30 years and have contributed greatly to the city through my own business activities, my artwork and my residency. I have just as much right to call Santa Fe my home as any other person living here. The only true “locals” in New Mexico are the Native communities.
I think it can be a great change for the downtown district to restrict automobile traffic from clogging our small city streets. San Francisco Street would offer a beautiful walking district for city residents and tourists as well. Taking back our urban environment for people outweighs the needs of cruisers to do their thing.
We must stop being beholden to the automobile and start to embrace progressive change for the future. I support the proposal, and reject Trujillo’s attempts to tie in unrelated and peripheral issues that promote intolerance and hatred.
