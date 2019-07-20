During the PBS broadcast of the Capitol Fourth celebration, the Muppets sang “This Land is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie, a song and songwriter/singer I love. I wondered what Woody would think if he were alive today. Perhaps his song would go like this:
This land is your land, this land is my land,
From drilling in Pecos to polluted canyons,
From the clear-cut forests, to the oil-slicked waters,
This land was made by you and me.
As I was walking that potholed highway,
I saw above me that smoke filled skyway,
And saw below me that sweltering valley,
This land was made by you and me.
I roamed and plundered and I followed my interests,
From the Permian Basin to the methane hotspots,
And all around me, a voice was sounding,
This land was ruined by you and me.
When the sun beat down, and I was stroking,
The wheat fields drying and the dust clouds rolling,
The voice was chanting as the trees were burning,
This problem was made by you and me.
This land is your land and this land is my land,
From militarized borders to migrants dying,
And all around me, children were crying,
This land was ruined by you for me.
Ginny Hogan is a paper maker and painter who has lived in Santa Fe for 27 years.