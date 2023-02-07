Milan Simonich wrote a Ringside Seat column (“Conflicted PRC appointee should resign,” Jan. 30) calling for Commissioner Pat O’Connell to resign from his appointment to the Public Regulation Commission.
The problem is that Simonich’s declaration of O’Connell’s hypothetical conflict of interest is made without any mention of O’Connell’s more recent work. Prior to his appointment to the PRC, he was Clean Energy Director at Western Resource Advocates, which is “driving evidence-based solutions to the climate crisis, bringing experts, decision makers, and advocates together to protect and sustain the environment, economy, and people of the Interior West.”
In that role, O’Connell has been part of a coalition focused on implementation of the Energy Transition Act and on building consensus on energy transition-related issues. The coalition ensured the PRC accepted the community-based proposal to replace San Juan Generating Station’s coal-fired power with 100% renewables plus storage, rather than PNM’s preferred option of 100% gas-fired power or its alternative of primarily gas-fired power with some renewables and storage.
The coalition is also a watchdog of PNM’s adherence to the terms of the ETA, especially the bond refinancing and establishment of transition funds for impacted workers and communities the refinancing would facilitate. It helped make sure the PRC rejected any proposals for new gas-fired power plants because they would quickly violate the emissions goals of the ETA and leave ratepayers with the burden of stranded assets. And it won a settlement with New Mexico Gas that halved the company’s proposed rate increase and added two other major concessions from the company: agreeing to have shareholders, not ratepayers, pay for the cost of a pilot project on blending hydrogen with natural gas in delivery pipelines and agreeing to increase its efforts to reduce methane pollution.
Simonich claims O’Connell’s stated support for last year’s proposed Avangrid-PNM merger is grounds for recusal when that case comes back to the PRC; O’Connell has already said he would recuse, based on PRC rules. Many people and organizations worked or commented on the proposed merger. It would be difficult to find someone with relevant expertise who did not. For example, would a former hearing examiner, with hundreds of decisions involving every utility in the state, be required to recuse themselves from this or similar cases?
If O’Connell’s earlier employment is a conflict, it’s not clear where that line should be drawn. What if a commissioner represented similar positions in New Mexico or in front of other state public utility commissions? We don’t disqualify prosecutors from judicial appointments because they may be overly biased toward DAs, nor do we bar public defenders for their potential preference for the accused. When judges identify a case where there may be a real or perceived conflict of interest, they recuse themselves, which is exactly what O’Connell has done here.
In fact, someone with past experience at a major utility would know the utility’s tricks of the trade and the high level of training the utilities require of their regulatory staff to keep regulators like the PRC at bay. His experience in long-range planning and use of long-range planning models should be considered a unique asset as a commissioner. O’Connell’s education and previous experience at PNM and as an advocate at WRA make him uniquely qualified for his position as someone who has represented all sides of the complex issues before the PRC.
Ben Shelton is the political and policy director with Conservation Voters New Mexico, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting the people of New Mexico to their political power to protect our air, land and water for a healthy Land of Enchantment.