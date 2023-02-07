Milan Simonich wrote a Ringside Seat column (“Conflicted PRC appointee should resign,” Jan. 30) calling for Commissioner Pat O’Connell to resign from his appointment to the Public Regulation Commission.

The problem is that Simonich’s declaration of O’Connell’s hypothetical conflict of interest is made without any mention of O’Connell’s more recent work. Prior to his appointment to the PRC, he was Clean Energy Director at Western Resource Advocates, which is “driving evidence-based solutions to the climate crisis, bringing experts, decision makers, and advocates together to protect and sustain the environment, economy, and people of the Interior West.”

In that role, O’Connell has been part of a coalition focused on implementation of the Energy Transition Act and on building consensus on energy transition-related issues. The coalition ensured the PRC accepted the community-based proposal to replace San Juan Generating Station’s coal-fired power with 100% renewables plus storage, rather than PNM’s preferred option of 100% gas-fired power or its alternative of primarily gas-fired power with some renewables and storage.

Ben Shelton is the political and policy director with Conservation Voters New Mexico, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting the people of New Mexico to their political power to protect our air, land and water for a healthy Land of Enchantment.

