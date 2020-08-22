“Yes, the number of migrants crossing here has increased dramatically,” the Border Patrol agent tells us. We’re at the huge wall that separates Sunland Park from Anapra, Mexico. We then peer through the wall’s metal bars and talk to two groups of Mexican soldiers. They tell us that no one is crossing.
What is the true story? What is going on in this neighbor country with which we New Mexicans have a 180-mile border.
First, Mexico is suffering.
The virus.
Mexico now registers the third-largest number of COVID-19 deaths after the United States and Brazil, but the actual number may be much larger. A friend in Oaxaca, for example, says the government there has reported seven times more flu deaths than in previous years, suggesting that many of these “flu” deaths are actually the virus.
Crime.
In the U.S., we face moves to radically reduce police forces in cities such as Seattle, Minneapolis, New York and Oakland, Calif., while at the same time murder rates are rising rapidly in Chicago, Kansas City, Mo., and other cities.
Mexico’s story is dramatically different. In the first five months of 2020, Mexican officials reported 15,016 homicides. In the United States, a country 2 1/2 times larger than Mexico, there were 16,214 homicides in all of 2018. In other words, the murder rate per capita is roughly five times higher in Mexico.
The Citizens Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice has just reported that five of the world’s six most dangerous municipalities are in Mexico — Tijuana, Acapulco, Ciudad Victoria, Ciudad Juárez and Irapuato.
The economy.
We seem to be deadlocked in terms of another relief package for unemployed workers, but in Mexico there has been no package at all. Even where there is work, the Mexican minimum wage is only about $6 a day, less than Santa Fe’s hourly minimum wage.
What can be done?
Migration.
The surge that began over a year ago was largely sparked by migrants seeking asylum. By cutting off that legal process, the Trump administration has essentially pushed migrants to come across illegally, causing the numbers to increase as the Border Patrol officer indicated.
Border control.
Thanks to Rep. Xochitl Torres Small from New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, there are positive solutions like House Resolution 5273, which passed the House in February and would require the Department of Homeland Security to come up with a plan to scan all vehicles coming into the U.S. through our ports of entry. This is how most illegal drugs enter the U.S.
She has now introduced the Southwest Border Security Technology Act, which would analyze technology needs on the border to “prevent terrorists and instruments of terror" from entering the United States.
Guns.
Although penalties for owning guns are extremely severe in Mexico, its drug cartels are highly armed, often with weapons from the U.S. At the Santa Teresa border crossing and others, our customs officials have the facilities to check cars and trucks heading into Mexico. Why not initiate random spot checks of vehicles there?
Criminal prosecutions.
The murder rate is so high in Mexico because there is no effective law enforcement. The Conference of Western Attorneys General Mexico Alliance Partnership (New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas was its chairman last year) is an effort to change this by providing training programs for Mexican prosecutors. In July it completed a webinar for 500 Mexican officials.
Santa Fe-based programs like La Casa de Amor Para Niños and Amigo Fiel continue their humanitarian work in Palomas and Juárez. Let's support them.
Mexico is by far New Mexico’s largest export market, and Santa Teresa is one of the bright spots in our economy. More important, our family and cultural ties with Mexico are deep, rich and vital. Let’s look for ways to work with this neighbor and friend.
