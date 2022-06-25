I came of age as a gay man in the 1980s in New York City. It was a devastating time as so many of us were dying horrible deaths from AIDS. Closeted Mayor Ed Koch said nothing. President Ronald Reagan ignored it. We were just homosexuals, after all. And so, we marched, literally, for our lives.
We wanted equal rights, but we were far more desperate. We knew we had to fight extreme homophobia if we were to get anyone to care about us.
One gay pride march, we laid down every few minutes on Fifth Avenue to reflect the fact that another person had just died. The anger and rage kept the march going long into the evening.
It seems so long ago. People think that, other than Florida and the blatantly homophobic south, LGBTQ people have reached the pinnacle of equality, we can get married, after all. But in the last election I saw firsthand how homophobia is still being used against us and how little anyone seems to care.
My brother, state Rep. Roger Montoya, was up for reelection in the June 7 primary.
He has been an out and proud gay and HIV-positive man his entire adult life. He has never hid his sexuality or run from his past.
As early voting started, I received a mailer from a conservative PAC. The center of the mailer had seven lines that started with the phrase, “Roger Montoya doesn’t share our values,” and completed each line with a homophobic slur and dog whistle.
That same day, I received a mailer from “The Committee To Elect Joseph Sanchez” declaring his New Mexico values and making it clear he was the wholesome New Mexican.
The only reference to this attack was an article in the Santa Fe New Mexican, and the paper’s endorsement of Montoya alluding to the attacks. But not one politician came out to condemn this blatant homophobia. Where was our governor, Mayor Alan Webber or any political leader in calling out this awful display of hatred?
Even though Rep. Montoya had a record of voting 96 percent of the time with his party, it seems to me the entire Democratic Party turned against him because he crossed party lines on occasion to fight for rural New Mexico.
Speaker Brian Egolf sent emails telling my brother he didn’t share democratic values and that the speaker would not support him. Sen. Martin Heinrich and Rep. Melanie Stansbury endorsed every progressive candidate but him. And then there were whispered lies and mischaracterizations about his record.
My brother voted to repeal the law criminalizing abortion in New Mexico, but still rumors were spread that he was anti-choice.
His opponent, by the way, did not vote to repeal that law when he was in the House. The whisper campaign turned women against him, and other than former Lt. Gov. Diane Denish, no one came to his side.
I was devastated and enraged when Equality New Mexico published the anti-choice lie, and, together with another lie that he had not completed their endorsement questionnaire, he was labeled as anti-LQBTQ. How was it possible that this man, who worked tirelessly to support people living with HIV and AIDS in rural New Mexico, ended up being labeled anti-gay?
The homophobic mailer was copied and handed out by members of right-wing churches at precincts on election day.
It is no wonder he lost.
When the homophobes came for him, he had a thousand daggers in his back delivered by members of his own party, allies and the state’s gay rights group.
This June, I am not proud. I am angry.