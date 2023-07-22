I appreciate The New Mexican‘s support of the concept of school choice — that parents have the right to seek the best education for their children. However, this may be about the only thing The New Mexican got right in its editorial (“In rush to charter schools, don’t forget majority,” Our View, July 16). What remains unclear is how the newspaper can state support for choice yet be so consistently anti-charter school.
Regarding funding, this piece pits traditional public schools against charters. New Mexico’s charter schools are public schools. We share the same dollars, kids and have the same goals.
The article states the Public Education Commission approves “charter after charter,” it said, “regardless of whether the proposal is sound.” Untrue. Looking at 2023, of the nine schools that submitted letters of intent, only two remain. This is very common, as those that apply frequently reconsider once they find out how rigorous the process is — the application, the peer review and the community input hearings. It’s difficult for good reason.
Yes, charters may set their own salary tables. But when examined closely, you find charter pay scales are on par with those of districts. Sadly, however, the editorial goes on to say that charter teachers do the same or less work than their district counterparts. Not only patently untrue but incredibly insulting.
Many of our state charters implemented extended learning days and hours long before the idea became popular with the Legislature. While charters might offer a higher salary for some positions, they are also able to reward teachers with merit increases. They accomplish this by operating very nimbly and within efficient budgets.
Regarding property, as you look statewide, the number of charters in new taxpayer-funded buildings is miniscule. The vast majority locate in unused office space, store fronts or lease from districts that are repurposing or closing a facility.
The bill state Sen. Mimi Stewart authored and presented failed resoundingly, 7-1. Clearly the seven, a bipartisan mix, saw the need and value of public school choice. This idea that 24.8% of kids in the Santa Fe Public Schools boundary attend charters is also disingenuous. The total number of kids enrolled in Santa Fe charters is 2,006. You included the New Mexico Connections Academy, a virtual school with statewide enrollment of 1,414, most of whom are not in Santa Fe. Only the office is located here.
By offering charter opportunities, consider the Rio Grande Academy for Fine Arts, with its 100% arts-embedded curriculum, or Hózhó Academy in Gallup and Estancia Valley Classical Academy, utilizing the Hillsdale approach, or Montessori of the Rio Grande Elementary and Middle Schools. And of course, the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy. All of these could be duplicated in any district using the magnet concept.
By lifting only the evocative sound bite from the recent community input hearing, the editorial failed to mention my plea that Santa Fe Pubic Schools hop to it and open a Montessori school in Santa Fe. If the district doesn’t, someone else will. Santa Fe Public Schools can open a Hillsdale school as well as a Waldorf or Steiner school. This would likely be very well-received as many families simply cannot afford private tuition.
And most importantly, public charters represent a fair and balanced demographic mirroring the state. All charters are committed to, and comply with, the guidelines set forth by Yazzie/Martinez. All have equity councils (a concept pioneered by charter schools) or specific plans that address the opportunity gaps.
In the area of special-needs students, while wide variations may exist across individual charter or district schools, data confirms that charters in Santa Fe are right on par with the schools in the district.
Lastly, the paper contends, “When traditional schools lose enrollment, teachers often lose motivated students — the bright stars whose excitement about learning raises the bar for entire classrooms.” This is a tired trope that is untrue, gains traction only by repetition and must be insulting to students in district schools.
In addressing the challenges New Mexico faces in public education, we have to be honest with ourselves. We cannot make adversaries of the “other” — districts vs. charters. It’s funny that the article states charters won’t share their “secret sauce.” These are public schools. All that has to happen is a superintendent picks up the phone and arranges a visit.
These are our kids. Let’s do right by them by continuing to offer true public school choice; innovative programs and schools within districts and charter schools. New Mexico will be the better for it.
Steven J. Carrillo is the District 10 commissioner for the New Mexico Public Education Commission. He writes as an individual commissioner not representing the commission. Carrillo also served two terms on the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education.