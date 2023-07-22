I appreciate The New Mexican‘s support of the concept of school choice — that parents have the right to seek the best education for their children. However, this may be about the only thing The New Mexican got right in its editorial (“In rush to charter schools, don’t forget majority,” Our View, July 16). What remains unclear is how the newspaper can state support for choice yet be so consistently anti-charter school.

Regarding funding, this piece pits traditional public schools against charters. New Mexico’s charter schools are public schools. We share the same dollars, kids and have the same goals.

The article states the Public Education Commission approves “charter after charter,” it said, “regardless of whether the proposal is sound.” Untrue. Looking at 2023, of the nine schools that submitted letters of intent, only two remain. This is very common, as those that apply frequently reconsider once they find out how rigorous the process is — the application, the peer review and the community input hearings. It’s difficult for good reason.

Steven J. Carrillo is the District 10 commissioner for the New Mexico Public Education Commission. He writes as an individual commissioner not representing the commission. Carrillo also served two terms on the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education.

