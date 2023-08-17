The term “wise men” comes down to us from the Bible. Three “wise men” followed a star to the little town of Bethlehem to lay their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh at the feet of the baby Jesus, prophesied to be the next “King of the Jews.”
Over 2,000 years later, 10 “wise men” would come forward to try to save constitutional democracy in the United States. They worried that President Donald Trump might order the Army or National Guard to seize the 79 ballots of the Electoral College that he contested and deliver them to him for such purposes as he might desire.
There was good reason for their fear Trump would turn to the Army or National Guard. On several occasions, Trump had ordered the Army or National Guard to undertake improper actions that were clearly political in nature.
After the Nov. 3, 2020, election, some of Trump’s White House advisers had recommended to him that he order the Army to seize the ballot boxes from six contested states and order them “independently reviewed” in each state.
On Nov. 9, six days after the election, Trump suddenly fired his secretary of defense, Mark Esper, and appointed a relative unknown, Christopher Miller, as the acting secretary of defense. Miller’s chief of staff was Kash Patel, a known Trump sympathizer.
Attorneys sympathetic to Trump had filed 60 lawsuits alleging that the elections had been rigged. In each case the judges, 11 of whom had been appointed by Trump himself, found the allegations to be without merit. Nevertheless, Trump continued to allege the elections had been “rigged.” His personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, set about obtaining “alternate” slates of Republican electors who would vote for Trump instead of Joe Biden.
As Jan. 6, 2021, approached, Trump had become desperate. To stay in power, he had to somehow stop the counting of the electoral ballots in Congress, using Vice President Mike Pence to pause the election certification. Trump continued to thunder that he had been reelected despite the clear conclusion of his hitherto-loyal Attorney General William Barr that no irregularities had been found in the elections and that the Dominion voting machine tallies had been confirmed by manual recount and certified by the governors of the six states.
What could justify Trump’s claims the courts had been in error and that he had actually been reelected? There was substantial evidence he had become deranged and unable to recognize or accept reality, a trademark of madness and insanity.
A group of 10 “wise men” who had been former secretaries of defense concluded it was highly possible Trump might order the Army or National Guard to take steps to block or delay the Constitutional counting of the electoral ballots.
These were not ordinary men. Their number included three of the most respected members of the Senate and House of Representatives during the previous 40 years, Republican Sens. Chuck Hagel and Bill Cohen, and Democratic Congressman Leon Panetta. One, Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, had earned the reputation of being perhaps the best field commander since Gen. Matt Ridgeway in World War II. They organized an open letter to be published in TheWashington Post on Jan. 3, three days before the Electoral College ballots were to be counted.
The message to Trump and Miller, the acting defense secretary, was terse: “There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of a U.S. election. Civilian and military officials who direct or carry out such measures would be accountable, including potentially facing criminal penalties, for the grave consequences of their actions on our Republic.
“Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller and his subordinates … are each bound by oath, law and precedent to facilitate the entry into office of the incoming administration.”
Translated into Marine Corps jargon, as Mattis or a boot camp drill sergeant might say, the message was clear: “Listen, jarhead, if you take any steps to stop the counting of the electoral ballots, count on spending the rest of your life in jail.”
Signed: Ashton Carter, Dick Cheney, William Cohen, Mark Esper, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, James Mattis, Leon Panetta, William Perry and Donald Rumsfeld.
We will never know if the strong message by the 10 former secretaries played a role in stopping Trump and/or Miller from ordering Army or National Guard troops to go to the Capitol to seize the ballots of the six contested states and either give them to Trump at the White House, or return them to their respective secretaries of state demanding another recount. All of that to delay Trump from giving up power.
Trump’s tortured mind had convinced him that he was above the law. He could at least hope the delay might cause the Supreme Court to order a cessation of the vote count, as the court had done in 2000 when it stopped the recount in Florida. That recount might have given the presidency to Al Gore, rather than to George W. Bush.
Having served with seven of the 10 men who signed TheWashington Post letter of Jan. 3, 2021, I find it highly possible that their reputations and initiative may have preserved our democracy as we know it, at least for a time.
Paul “Pete” McCloskey Jr. is a former U.S. representative from California and a retired colonel of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He now resides in Cerrillos.