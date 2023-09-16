For over a year now, an organization founded by a local Santa Fean, Laurie Merrill, has quietly brought together activists, community organizations, artists and local leaders to address a problem that exists for many women in New Mexico and all over the world — the problem of period poverty.
Period poverty is defined as the lack of education, information and access to menstrual products. And in Santa Fe, it effects the homeless population and kids not in school as well as Santa Fe’s working community. It is an astounding statistic that 1 out of 4 individuals menstruating experience period poverty and report missing work, school and other events because of the lack of access to menstrual products.
In New Mexico, 1 in 4 women and girls between the ages of 12 and 44 lives below the federal poverty line. Almost 60% of families living in poverty experience financial distress and struggle to keep up with the bills and pay unexpected expenses. When you consider the cost of products, the impact on low-income individuals becomes more clear. New Mexican women spend an estimated $23 million on feminine hygiene products every year, according to the 2019 fiscal impact report. In 2022, New Mexico got rid of the sales tax on period products. And this new school year, period products will be provided free in school bathrooms.
This still leaves areas of period poverty throughout the city and state for the incarcerated, homeless or working poor. Free Flow NM is working to address this problem by providing menstrual products to those who need them. By working with community organizations, and this month by adding the new Period Pods at libraries and at Reunity Resources, Free Flow is working toward a goal of a Period Poverty Free NM.
Best of all, Free Flow is supported by volunteers who tend the pods, fill bags, conduct outreach and create public art to address the issue and shine a light on the struggles people face while living in poverty. The Free Flow community is community at its best, sharing a commitment to ensuring that a period never stands in the way of progress. In a time when division consumes our attention, Free Flow and its supporters and public artists should be appreciated for the positive energy they provide to Santa Fe and beyond.
Leslie House is a resident of Santa Fe and a proud supporter of Free Flow NM.