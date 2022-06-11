The U.S. is experiencing a mental health crisis, which has only been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic and limited treatment options.
Thanks in part to your efforts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will officially transition to a three-digit dialing code, 988, this July. The 988 Implementation Act (House Resolution 7116) provides much-needed federal funding and guidance to ensure states have the necessary infrastructure to enhance the crisis response systems.
As suicide continues to be a leading cause of death in the U.S., our members of Congress must make suicide prevention and mental health a national priority.
Access to timely, affordable, and quality crisis services can save lives. This bill dedicates resources for crisis response centers, mobile crisis response programs, and community-based treatment options that are dedicated to supporting people experiencing mental health emergencies.
The creation of 988 is once-in-a-generation opportunity toward improving access to crisis care during a mental health emergency, but the lifesaving program needs significant coordination and investment to achieve its full potential.
That is why I participate in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Advocacy Forums with fellow advocates from across the country. Together, we are asking our U.S. Senators and Representatives to please support:
- Grants to expand suicide prevention trainings, assessment and screenings in Emergency Departments (House Resolution 1324 /Senate 467).
- Standards for a behavioral health crisis care response system to guide health care providers and communities in responding to individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis (Senate 1902/House Resolution 5611).
- Funding for the implementation of the 988 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and crisis response system (House Resolution 7116).
As the program manager for the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line I strive to be a voice for individuals and providers in our state who have been affected by suicide and mental health.
I am joined and supported by a passionate group of advocates, leading the ever-growing movement of people who are speaking out about these issues.
Together, we represent the faces, the names, the stories, and the reasons our members of Congress should support these lifesaving legislative proposals. Please join us by contacting your members of Congress and urging them to prioritize suicide prevention through the AFSP Action Center (afsp.org/actioncenter).