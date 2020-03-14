The recent death of Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s former president, recalled for me a time when serious players on the world stage dealt seriously with each other.
Mubarak, president of Egypt since the assassination of Anwar Sadat, established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1982, and in Egypt continuously balanced a Western-oriented educated minority pursuing modernization and a conservative majority guided by traditional values.
He, the ultimate moderate Arab leader of his time, with a foot firmly in each of the competing worlds, was the unavoidable catalyst for everyone involved in the Middle East peace process. As a major player in this and our ally in the Gulf War, Mubarak had become a prime target by radical Muslims, thus, as President Bill Clinton’s first foreign visitor at Blair House and during eight more visits, the United States Secret Service security arrangements included a 29-car armed motorcade; scores of Secret Service uniformed police in the area and on rooftops; our front door locked; visitors announced by phone.
Accompanied by his devoted family, military and loyal friends, Mubarak was jovial and modest in his demands, dining on tuna salad or his favorite, American cheese sandwiches. The visits were labor-intensive and kept us hopping. Consumed during one visit of five days: 67 cases of soft drinks, 1,608 bottles.
Over eight years, Blair House was the setting for numerous attempts at reaching Middle East peace with high-level international participation, and all parties digging themselves into mutually exclusive diplomatic positions.
By September 1995, the White House was planning the historic signing of the Israeli-Palestinian Agreement when Israel pledged to turn over land to the Palestine Liberation Authority. I was instructed that Secretary of State Warren Christopher wished to use the house at this time, but hearing that Mubarak and King Hussein were invited to be the prime witnesses, I called my boss. “Ambassador, I am certain the Secret Service will not permit Mr. Mubarak to stay in a hotel,” and I explained its security concerns. She remained adamant. I remained skeptical and alerted my staff, especially to prepare all bedrooms; I dug out the last Mubarak visit schedule to use as a guideline, and I waited.
Two days before this historic event: “Mrs. V, guess what: President Mubarak has been invited to stay at Blair House and is arriving at 8:40 a.m. tomorrow.” Naturally, the thought, “I told you so,” never occurred to me. Within 10 minutes, my superb staff was packed together in my office. We were totally winging it with no information except arrival time.
President Clinton met separately with PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat, Israel’s Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and King Hussein of Jordan, then with all in the Oval Office, followed by a giant news conference involving the foreign ministers of Russia, Spain and Norway (Russia was the unavoidable party; Spain hosted the Madrid Peace Conference in October 1991; Oslo was the site for the secret negotiations between Israel and the PLO).
Later, President Clinton and the four principals hosted a reception for Jewish and Arab community leaders, and at Blair House everyone involved popped in for meetings or meals: the grand and gracious King Hussein for breakfast, Chairman Arafat for a meeting, and at night Prime Minister Rabin, the last time he visited. He was assassinated in Tel Aviv two months later.
At a time when world leaders actually talked to each other and, mostly, tried to better our world through compromise, goodwill and diplomacy, I was privileged to be a witness, and at a service level, a participant, and I try hard now to maintain hope that we can experience this again.
