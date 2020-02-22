The mural on the wall of 509 Camino Lejo, at the corner of Old Pecos Trail, has been much in the news (“Supporters rally to restore controversial mural,” Feb. 16).
As a lawyer who lives in Santa Fe but who practiced for decades in both California and the District of Columbia, I think the status of the mural needs to be examined in the context of our zoning laws, rather than in the context of Israel, Palestine, anti-Semitism or any other aspect of the content of the mural.
Santa Fe has extensive and highly restrictive rules regarding what homeowners may do to the exterior of their property, especially in the historic district. The location of the mural, at 509 Camino Lejo, is in the historic district. Not only is it in the historic district; it is on Old Pecos Trail, the last and only “scenic” approach to the Plaza.
Old Pecos Trail, merged with Santa Fe Trail, brings visitors to the historic Plaza on a road free from commercial development and conveys to the largest extent possible the “feel” of old Santa Fe. Old Pecos Trail and Santa Fe Trail are different, as befits the City Different.
The mural on the wall of 509 Camino Lejo facing Old Pecos Trail violates the zoning rules applicable to all historic district structures.
The homeowner, Guthrie Miller, lacks the permit required by law for any kind of sign on his property. He applied for a permit in 2016 and obtained a temporary permit for previously installed signs, which expired in 2017. Those signs are not currently on display, replaced by the mural in question.
There has been no permit for either signs or the mural since 2017. The owner applied for a new permit recently and was turned down by the city’s land use director. He is appealing that decision (“City says pro-Palestinian art has to be removed,” Jan. 14).
Aside from the permit violation, the mural violates the purpose of the signage design rules, both as to size and as to content. The mural is a “wall sign” painted on the surface of the property wall. Applicable historic district rules provide that no wall sign shall exceed six square feet. While I have not measured the size of the mural in person, because I respect the laws against trespass, I believe that the dimensions of the mural exceed this maximum.
More importantly, the subject of the mural violates the stated objective of the ordinance applicable to signage in the historic district: to preserve the unique and distinctive character of the oldest capital in the country.
To that end, the ordinance prohibits painting signs on external walls or displaying signs on any wall unless necessary for the conduct of a business.
Regardless of one’s opinion of the rights and wrongs of the Israel/Palestinian conflict, a pictorial representation of a soldier and an unidentified and unidentifiable woman with children behind her has nothing to do with, and contributes nothing to, the appreciation of the unique and distinctive character of Santa Fe. Permitting the owner of 409 Camino Lejo to display his mural would entitle other residents along Old Pecos Trail to paint murals equally injurious and irrelevant to the historic significance of this approach to the Plaza.
Why not murals of Batman saving denizens of Gotham; General Washington crossing the Delaware River; or Superman flying faster than a speeding bullet? It is no business of the city to police the political content of signs festooning walls along Old Pecos Trail or Santa Fe Trail, but it is definitely the duty of the city to enforce its zoning laws and to preserve the beauty and historic interest of the last, unspoiled entrance into the City Different.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.