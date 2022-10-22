Two things: I support the Vladem Contemporary and the generosity it represents, and I don’t believe everything old and faded needs to be preserved (a book dealer once told me that simply being old does not give a book value). That being said, I had to chuckle over Phill Casaus’ column about Bob Vladem and his response to the kerfuffle over the art museum (“Naming rights controversy gives Vladems a lesson in Santa Fe,” Oct. 9).
New Mexicans are kerfufflers from way back, and people who haul their money to town when they move to Santa Fe, then give some of it away for things like art museums, sometimes find the kerfuffling offputting at best and rude and insulting to boot.
Once when I was a news reporter, I covered a meeting over a mica processing plant that stirred up its own dusty kerfuffle in Rio Arriba County. The then-head of the mica company, a gentlemanly Southern gentleman, showed up from Nashville, Tenn., to address the Rio Arribans’ concerns. Actually, it became clear he showed up to smooth over local concerns politely and not do very much to address the problems. The locals weren’t having it and told him so. It was an emotional issue, a health issue.
Words were not minced, whereupon the gentlemanly gentleman from Tennessee (probably a man Bob Vladem can relate to) declared the aggrieved Rio Arribans the rudest, most hostile and unreasonable bunch he’d ever met. Harrumph. The locals chuckled. Then one woman, a sweet older woman with her gray hair in a bun, quietly said she wondered what Mr. Nashville was so upset about. Angry? she said. Rude? “Nobody’s even mentioned fire or dynamite yet.” The locals laughed. Mr. Nashville wasn’t amused.
It sounds like the Vladems aren’t amused, either. Bob Vladem said he feels like his critics have hit him “with a baseball bat to the forehead.” But nobody’s mentioned fire or dynamite yet, so things could be worse. Take heart. This is Santa Fe. Feel at home. Name it Vladem Contemporary and fill it with art. Santa Fe needs it. It’s not that people are ungrateful, just a tad touchy sometimes. Besides, they will find something else to kerfuffle about pretty soon anyway. There’s always something old, fading and in the way.
Walter Howerton Jr. is a longtime observer of the Santa Fe scene.