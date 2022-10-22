Two things: I support the Vladem Contemporary and the generosity it represents, and I don’t believe everything old and faded needs to be preserved (a book dealer once told me that simply being old does not give a book value). That being said, I had to chuckle over Phill Casaus’ column about Bob Vladem and his response to the kerfuffle over the art museum (“Naming rights controversy gives Vladems a lesson in Santa Fe,” Oct. 9).

New Mexicans are kerfufflers from way back, and people who haul their money to town when they move to Santa Fe, then give some of it away for things like art museums, sometimes find the kerfuffling offputting at best and rude and insulting to boot.

Once when I was a news reporter, I covered a meeting over a mica processing plant that stirred up its own dusty kerfuffle in Rio Arriba County. The then-head of the mica company, a gentlemanly Southern gentleman, showed up from Nashville, Tenn., to address the Rio Arribans’ concerns. Actually, it became clear he showed up to smooth over local concerns politely and not do very much to address the problems. The locals weren’t having it and told him so. It was an emotional issue, a health issue.

Walter Howerton Jr. is a longtime observer of the Santa Fe scene.

