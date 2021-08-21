As a former Peace Corps volunteer in Afghanistan back when the country was a peaceful, 12th-century kingdom, the view today is painful. Back then, the country, still an uneasy association of tribal groups, was modernizing under the rule of Zahir Shah. He abolished the required wearing of the burqa by women and promoted greater educational opportunities for all.
Then came the Soviet army and endless wars. It’s all Afghans have known.
American special forces, arriving after 9/11 to defeat both al-Qaida and their hosts, the Taliban, had a brief but spectacular success. From that point on, things went downhill.
We went about nation-building, but we went about it chiefly with the U.S. Army and with outside contractors who built schools, dams, colleges and taught courses in democracy to a population that did not have the economic and social infrastructure to support many of these ideas. And the U.S. was a foreign force. Afghans have defeated every foreign force that has come to their country — the British (in three wars), the Soviet army, and now they have ousted the Americans and their allies.
Perhaps, after Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, we will have learned you cannot support nation-building with an army. Three strikes and you’re out with that idea.
There are other ways we could have supported Afghans and bled the Taliban of support. One way, a simple and relatively inexpensive approach, would have been to provide crop supports to farmers who produce Afghanistan’s staples: fruits, vegetables and sheep. Such supports would have had two enormous benefits: The farmers would have become prosperous, and the country would have had a stable food supply with enough excess to export to neighboring countries. Rural areas would have become stable, and farmers would have been much less likely to provide their sons to the Taliban or to produce poppies, which funded the Taliban. That might have been enough to counter Pakistan’s long-standing support of the Taliban insurrection.
The postmortems on our failures in Afghanistan have begun. Much blame has already been cast on President Joe Biden, although it was his predecessor who negotiated the agreement with the Taliban that led to this disastrous end. The U.S. military also is being accused of misleading the public into a belief the Afghan military could defend its country. But all our civilian leadership over the course of the American presence in Afghanistan must take a part of the blame. We spent a trillion dollars or more in the mistaken belief that our army could change the fundamental structure of a country wholly unlike our own.
About seven years ago, a group of former Peace Corps volunteers and Afghan Americans began a private project to support women weavers (many of whom were living in caves) in the central part of Afghanistan. We provided looms and financial support so the weavers could produce an indigenous wool product called barak. The project was reaching a point where it would have become self-sustaining when the Taliban began disrupting commerce in that part of the country.
Within the past weeks, the project leader and her family have fled to Kabul, hoping to reach a third country for asylum. Trapped now in a city overtaken by the Taliban, they have gone in search of burqas for their daughters. But the burqas, now required wearing by women of all ages, are sold out.
One of their daughters asked: “Why did you send me to school if I must cover myself and can never go to work?” This is the legacy now for the young women of Afghanistan. It will be a generation or two before they can again take their rightful place in their own society.
The great benefit of mistakes, even large-scale mistakes, is that we can learn from them. Let us hope that we do.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.