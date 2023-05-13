Two deeply troubling problems currently infecting the Supreme Court of the United States have combined to create a major challenge to the integrity of that institution.

First, several members of the court (Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Neil Gorsuch) have each been accused of ethical lapses as regards conflicts of interest, receipt of lavish gifts, inappropriate relationships and/or failure to report reportable events. Second, the court’s conservative majority has engineered extreme decisions that have upended constitutional precedent and furthered a right-wing political agenda. Addressing these two problems is an urgent matter.

As regards ethics, the court has declined to formally adopt any code of conduct, and Chief Justice Roberts has refused to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the problem. Issues affecting Justice Thomas appear to be more concerning than those that forced Justice Abe Fortas off the bench in 1969, but the court seems ill disposed to dealing independently with its ethical problems.

Gordon Davis is a retired lawyer living in Santa Fe

