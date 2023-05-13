Two deeply troubling problems currently infecting the Supreme Court of the United States have combined to create a major challenge to the integrity of that institution.
First, several members of the court (Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Neil Gorsuch) have each been accused of ethical lapses as regards conflicts of interest, receipt of lavish gifts, inappropriate relationships and/or failure to report reportable events. Second, the court’s conservative majority has engineered extreme decisions that have upended constitutional precedent and furthered a right-wing political agenda. Addressing these two problems is an urgent matter.
As regards ethics, the court has declined to formally adopt any code of conduct, and Chief Justice Roberts has refused to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the problem. Issues affecting Justice Thomas appear to be more concerning than those that forced Justice Abe Fortas off the bench in 1969, but the court seems ill disposed to dealing independently with its ethical problems.
As regards the right-wing political agenda, Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Alito, Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett, in recent speeches, say they are shocked, shocked that anyone might raise such a suspicion. The assumption until recent years has been that once confirmed, justices will set aside their personal prejudices to deliver evenhanded justice in the public interest. But a justice’s partisanship does not routinely evaporate when he or she dons judicial robes, and recent history reveals disturbing disconnects between candidates’ statements under oath concerning “settled precedents” and their decisions once confirmed.
Right-wing momentum has increased over the last two decades. For example: The court invented a constitutional right to own guns (District of Columbia v. Heller); approved corruption of elections by money (Citizens United v. FEC); stripped the Voting Rights Act of its most effective tool to combat suppression of minority voting rights (Shelby County v. Holder); declared that no federal judicial remedy exists for political gerrymandering (Rucho v. Common Cause); allowed a baker to refuse baking for a gay couple on religious grounds (Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission); hamstrung remedies for climate change (West Virginia v. EPA); and eliminated the right to abortion (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization).
A looming threat in Moore v. Harper, argued before the court in December, involves political gerrymandering by the North Carolina Legislature that was annulled by the North Carolina Supreme Court. Moore raises the “independent legislature” theory, a “textualist” interpretation of the Constitution that state legislatures have exclusive jurisdiction over congressional elections and that state courts have no role to play.
The case has arguably been mooted by a recent reversal of its original decision by the North Carolina Supreme Court. But the U.S. Supreme Court could conceivably still endorse the “independent legislature” theory in Moore, leading to a torrent of state political gerrymandering. Considering the extreme rightward movement by the court, this end result cannot be ruled out.
The court’s denial of the need to adhere to ethical principles and its embrace of a right-wing political agenda that risks so many established constitutional principles are problems sufficiently extreme to justify an extreme solution. The number of justices on the court must be increased from nine to 13.
As difficult as this may seem politically, it would appear to be the only viable solution. Here’s hoping that in 2025, with Democrats back in control of the White House and both houses of Congress, the dream of Supreme Court reform can become a reality and that the candidates to fill the new positions are assiduously vetted for independence, fair-mindedness and ethical integrity.
Gordon Davis is a retired lawyer living in Santa Fe