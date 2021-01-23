Amid all of the hullaballoo surrounding the presidential election, the Electoral College vote, the attempted insurrection at our Capitol building on Jan. 6, and the ensuing related votes and tensions, there has been one consistent through line. Former President Donald Trump repeatedly asserted that the vote was rigged in certain states and that the election had been stolen from him. It is a lie. And there is an underlying storyline, woven into our Constitution and laws, that confirms it beyond any doubt.
Our electoral system is decentralized and overseen in all 50 states by a secretary of state. That makes a federal or coordinated manipulation of the process very difficult, if not impossible. There are downsides to this decentralization, like gerrymandering and voter suppression by individual state legislatures, which must be combatted at the state and judicial levels. But one upside has just succeeded in rebuffing the former president’s post-election attempts to illegally overturn the vote.
There is a woof and a warp to the fabric of electoral integrity in our constitutional republic. The woof is the electoral process that is overseen by secretaries of state down to the local level with bipartisan trained poll watchers in each polling place to protect the process. The warp is provided by our state and federal court systems that rule on challenges and either affirm the outcomes or find legal fault.
When 50 secretaries of state, Republicans as well as Democrats, assert that the vote totals are legal and reliable in each of their jurisdictions, that gives me confidence the results in each state and collectively at the national level are accurate. So, I can feel confident about our state, New Mexico, as well as other states, like Oklahoma or Kansas, even if I don’t agree with their outcomes.
And when 60 courts rule that charges of misconduct and fraud are groundless, I can feel confident the reported results are accurate. The woof and the warp of our system gives us a national, not a federal verdict. And that is not the verdict of one man or one party. It is the collective verdict of the voters, reinforced by the fabric of a constitutional republic.
The diversity of our 50 states, the integrity of our polling places and the protection of the courts, contribute to the resilient fabric of our democracy. No better example exists than that of the secretary of state of Georgia. As a Republican, he has advocated for voting laws that I disagree with. But he drew the line at lying about the true outcomes of the election in his state, as did every other Democrat and Republican secretary of state in the country. The fabric held.
Several decades ago, public schools stopped teaching civics as a required part of their high school curricula. This has had a negative trickle-down effect on our collective understanding of how constitutional government, including presidential elections, works. As we emerge from this dangerous time when one man, Donald Trump, tried to overturn our national election with the help of his followers, let’s consider a civics lesson for America.
Could our major television networks — NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN and Fox — collaborate on a multipart series that presents the presidential election process and the three branches of government from top to bottom?
By collaborating across entities with known and differing political perspectives, the credibility of the series would be reinforced. And by airing the series at the same time on each channel (and any others that wanted to participate), a consistent, powerful and accurate message about our electoral process and our government would be communicated. As a country composed of 50 states and the diversity they represent, we need that lesson.
