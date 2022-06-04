No good deed goes unpunished. Over the years, we’ve donated to medical, humanitarian, animal and environmental nonprofits. Our goal has been to help make a difference, and we refuse “gifts” offered for various levels of donation. Unfortunately, what we triggered is an ever-growing, nonstop avalanche of donation requests from those organizations plus others, far beyond our original list.
Thousands of nonprofit organizations exist, designed to support numerous worthy causes. Many of these organizations make a tremendous difference in all our lives and provide a way to strengthen efforts and concepts we value. Unfortunately, like marketing for products — think car warranties — this, too, has become abusive. I may fund for-profit marketing, but only if I buy their product. When donating to nonprofits, those funds are to support its mission, not to be wasted on repetitive mailings back to me, asking for more money I won’t send.
The number of solicitations received last year was astonishing. So, I decided to count in 2022. From Jan. 1 through May 31, I have received 787 pieces of unsolicited mail from 250 organizations (not including email solicitations). Some mail monthly while others send more frequently. The majority are from organizations to which no funds have been sent. Obviously my contact information has been shared without permission, so many nonprofits are wasting resources on me. Volume may help the U.S. Post Office, and though I’m a strong post office supporter, that’s a separate issue. At least those mostly unopened, torn envelopes can be recycled.
Lists are never cleaned. My dad passed away nine years ago. Yet, I still get solicitations for him. I receive separate pieces of identical mail — same day, identical addresses — one for me and one for my husband, or several to just one of us, clearly ignoring duplicates and a single family, not multifamily, residence. Some include cards/envelopes and other debris in which I have no interest and donate to local thrift shops. Others include small change. Some send return envelopes for which they affix purchased stamps vs. more expensive — but only if used — postage paid envelopes. Or address labels I won’t use. And I don’t need thank-you’s, particularly those asking for more!
I track donations, so multiple requests don’t generate unwitting multiple donations. When asked to reduce the number of solicitations to one or two a year, some have complied, most have ignored the request. Two I’ve supported for decades offered downright nasty responses — needless to say they’re off the estate planning list! Registering with the Direct Marketing Association’s DMAchoice and eMPS programs haven’t put a dent in the volume.
So many nonprofits fill vitally important roles I strongly support. But the more I’m overwhelmed with these solicitations, the more my giving will focus on a shrinking number of recipients, leaving everyone else, regardless of emergency or need, out of luck.
I don’t know what a success rate is for direct mail — it used to be a 3 percent response rate was fantastic. Though it’s a great model for mail houses, perhaps this flood-the-mailboxes approach is not appropriate for nonprofits. Certainly not for the environment!
I don’t have answers as to how to change the process. Maybe every solicitation’s return slip should include boxes that indicate how often you can be snail-mailed for donations per year: once, semiannual, quarterly, monthly, anytime, can/can’t share your contact information, petitions (one per topic if they are really used). And, an opt-out box!
I do know when my contributions are simply being flipped to harass me for more, the bank of me is closed.