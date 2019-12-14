Bad things have happened to me. Bad things have happened to you, too.
Maybe your parents were mean to you. Maybe there wasn’t enough to eat. Maybe you’re still hungry — for food or for something else. Maybe your brother or your uncle sexually assaulted you. It happens a lot more often than anyone feels comfortable acknowledging.
Or you saw a story in the newspaper about cruelty to an animal that pierced your heart, that’s haunting you still, no matter how hard you try to shake it.
Here we are in the human situation. Lucky enough to be in Santa Fe, heartened by the big blue mountains yet in the midst of terrible human risk every day. Our bodies are vulnerable and mysterious. The doctor says we have a “mass” inside. More scary tests are called for. What are we to do? Cry? Pray? Call everyone we know?
Or we fall and break an arm or leg and now are in for months of pain and disability. Or our child gets sick or loses his job. Or someone breaks our heart, or the mailman delivers the birthday card sent just for us, with cash inside, to the wrong address.
The chances of pain and calamity are 100 percent. You finally find a loyal friend, but her husband gets cancer and she vanishes. She won’t even return all of your phone calls asking if she needs a hot dinner or for you to simply go away. So you go away.
You finally find a church to join, but the minister quits and you can’t stand the new one.
The job you fought so hard for and climbed the ladder to get turns out to be a nightmare, complete with crazy colleagues and a sadist boss.
Undoubtedly, other people are great, necessary, and blah-blah-blabbedy-blah, but I have learned in my 67 years as a human that the one thing that will never fail me (as noted by Frank Lloyd Wright, the old manchild) is not other humans but the great big, beautiful Earth.
Nature does not flake out. Each day the sun rises and moves across the sky until it sets — by far the highest drama any human being will ever witness, whether you are unsighted or sighted.
You could spend the rest of your life just watching this daily splendor. Once the sun goes down, planets and stars call to your soul. On cloudy nights you can feel the blessed moisture. On rainy and snowy nights, you can burrow under your blankets and thank God you’re alive.
Sun, moon, stars and weather faithfully deliver their goodness hour by hour. All you have to do is tune in to them. Maybe some little birds begin peeping. A friend calls. Next year your birthday cash might safely make it all the way to your mailbox.
We humans can sit on the grass in the park, pack a picnic or plan the next hike. We can take a dip in the water. We can stare down fate and get outside under the sky. We can plant a seed and carefully tend it, or help a very young person plant a seed.
Each of us has the capacity to receive the endless gifts of sun, soil, wind, rain and snow.
This scary, dangerous human life is bursting with treasure. You just have to find it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.