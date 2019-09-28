Earlier this month, I stood beneath North Truchas Peak, the 13,024-foot rocky monolith that towers over the Pecos Wilderness. It’s shorter than both its siblings in the remote Truchas group, and yet it’s still an awesome sight, with a massive shoulder that dominates the skyline. I’d been trying to reach the true summit, on South Truchas, yet this — at least 800 vertical feet and more than a half-mile shy of the goal — was as close as I’d come.
New Mexico, I’m learning, makes you sweat for its secrets.
Of course, the summit wasn’t really the point. I’d set out that morning from the Santa Barbara Trailhead for the wonder, which this state offers up in a never-ending kaleidoscope of moments that leave you riveted with awe and reverence. New Mexico’s natural beauty never ceases to amaze me, from the otherworldliness of White Sands National Monument to the craggy teeth of the Organ Mountains (our very own Dolomites!) to the 360-degree views from the rim of the Embudo Gorge.
These wild places are the infrastructure on which New Mexico’s outdoor recreation economy is built. And it’s that economy that we at the state’s new Office of Outdoor Recreation intend to supercharge. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed this division into law with the goal of increasing outdoor recreation-based economic development and tourism in the state in a way that benefits all New Mexicans.
Outdoor recreation already contributes 2.5 percent to the state gross domestic product, which translates to more than $2.3 billion and 33,500 jobs, according to a new report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. There are over 200,000 fishing licenses sold in New Mexico annually and another 87,600 registered hunters. This segment of the outdoor economy supports 8,000 jobs and brings in dedicated funding to protect our public lands.
And we’re just getting started.
But the fact remains that we can’t build a robust outdoor recreation economy without healthy lands and waters, which is why we’re also committed to helping preserve New Mexico’s unique environment. In part, that means engaging our youth in education programs that promote stewardship and enhance public health. It also means ensuring access to these places is equitable. That’s why we’re so bullish about the Outdoor Equity Fund, a grant program developed to help low-income youth throughout the state experience outdoor recreation.
So what does this work look like in practice? To start, I and Deputy Director Peter Mitchell will be touring the state, meeting with local leaders to learn about the roles they think outdoor recreation should play in their communities. We’ll put together an advisory board comprised of government, business and outdoor industry representatives to help shape our vision. We’ll take this data and input it into a comprehensive statewide strategy whose north star will be nothing short of creating the leading outdoor rec economy in the country.
None of this will happen without collaboration. Our job at the Office of Outdoor Recreation is to reach across departments and agencies, tribes and land grants, to break down silos and blaze new paths forward. That is how we can be most effective, that and by celebrating New Mexico’s phenomenal natural riches.
“Our most precious resource now is wonder,” writes public-lands activist Amy Irvine. Our capacity to revel in a twisted piñon’s persistence or marvel at the Truchas Peaks is the common thread that unites us no matter our politics or how we choose to spend our time outside.
Axie Navas is the founding director of New Mexico’s Office of Outdoor Recreation, located within the Economic Development Department. You can usually find her on the weekends somewhere in either the Carson or Santa Fe National Forests with her husband and their two mutts.