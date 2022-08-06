In September, I will celebrate my move from Philadelphia to Rio Arriba County 30 years ago. And while I have no regrets, I do have some concerns about a couple parallels between old and new times.
When I arrived, I heard people complain about who went free for a crime and who got rewarded with a job, who got awarded valedictorian and who deserved it and so on. In county government, information about how decisions were made was hard to come by. Input from citizens was neither invited nor welcome.
My late husband, Ernesto Ulibarri, who was born and died here, called it the “Rio Arriba Way.” Sometimes he would add, “It’ll never change.”
And so it was when Finance Director Henrietta Trujillo was caught in 2017 embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from Northern New Mexico College.
“That’s the Rio Arriba Way,” Ernesto said.
“Do you think she’ll go to prison?” I asked.
“No.” We both agreed it would never happen.
In the past weeks, however, a news report (“Prosecution, defense urge court to accept plea deal for embezzler,” July 22) and a My View (“Rio Arriba commission fails transparency test,” July 24) in TheSanta Fe New Mexican made me ask, “What’s happening?”
The news report said Deputy District Attorney Douglas Wood III and Trujillo’s attorney, Ben Ortega, are pressuring state District Court Judge Jason Lidyard to condone a third attempt at a plea deal for Trujillo. It contains community service, an attempt to pay back $80,000, counseling for the gambling addiction that led Trujillo to spend half a million dollars in local casinos over a 10-year period and confinement to her home.
The judge has explained why he rejected offers that don’t contain jail time. He says others who have stolen similar amounts have done time, so the law needs to be applied equally. I agree. Why should a white-collar criminal from the highest salary levels at the college get off easy?
I taught English and served as developmental writing director for the last five of my 15 years at the college. I watched as the leadership during Trujillo’s time cut corners, eliminated or reduced valuable programs and banished employees and teachers who pointed out misdeeds or misuse of funds.
As a result, the college lost the trust of the community. Enrollment declined as the school raised tuition, paid out tens of thousands of dollars to settle lawsuits brought by former employees and earned an unflattering designation by then-state Auditor Tim Keller. He called the school’s 2016 audit “the worst higher-ed institution audit in the state, by far.”
The students took the worst hit. Programs and opportunities went by the wayside.
So my opinion is: Give Henrietta Trujillo jail time for embezzling that money.
Send a signal to all of us who live here: Be accountable for your actions.
I was also amazed to read County Commissioner Christine Bustos’ recent piece about the Rio Arriba County Commission’s lack of transparency, not only in refusing to let the public offer comments or ask questions about the budget but also not including Bustos or the public in discussions about county investments.
It takes courage to go against the grain in Rio Arriba County, so I applaud both Judge Lidyard and Bustos for doing so.