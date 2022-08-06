In September, I will celebrate my move from Philadelphia to Rio Arriba County 30 years ago. And while I have no regrets, I do have some concerns about a couple parallels between old and new times.

When I arrived, I heard people complain about who went free for a crime and who got rewarded with a job, who got awarded valedictorian and who deserved it and so on. In county government, information about how decisions were made was hard to come by. Input from citizens was neither invited nor welcome.

My late husband, Ernesto Ulibarri, who was born and died here, called it the “Rio Arriba Way.” Sometimes he would add, “It’ll never change.”

Deborah Begel writes from Rio Arriba County.

