Like seasonal clockwork, like the rhythm of the lilacs and the roses, like the lengthening of the days and the warming of the sun, Santa Fe is returning to normal. The daffodils have bloomed, and the forsythia have signaled with their yellow beauty that spring is upon us. But the tragic reality is that our springtime now includes horrible locusts rising from their sleep, emerging to feed their insatiable selfish appetites. These pests, one of Moses’ most feared plagues, are returning to destroy everything vital to our lives. These locusts’ hunger cannot be satisfied and, incredulously, a few of our elected pharaohs choose to see the locusts as caterpillars, the larvae of butterflies, one of God’s most cherished creatures that represent all that is beautiful and free.

Of course, the pharaohs, metaphorically speaking, are our democratically elected representatives. The locusts are the pariahs of our society here in Santa Fe — the criminal element who knowingly and intentionally unleashes their annoying cicada-like, screaming, modified-muffler noises night after night, using their rights to obliterate our rights to quiet nights.

Where is the Moses among us who will step forward to free us from this plague? A few of our city councilors seem to believe this criminal element is merely innocently exercising their historical and cultural right of expression, albeit in the most selfish and invasive manner imaginable. This thinking in no way justifies sitting by idly while our community and way of life are destroyed by several hundred spoiled, self-indulgent drivers who believe they have the right to roar and race through our neighborhoods, unchallenged and unpunished.

Joe Schepps is a longtime Santa Fe business owner.

