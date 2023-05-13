Like seasonal clockwork, like the rhythm of the lilacs and the roses, like the lengthening of the days and the warming of the sun, Santa Fe is returning to normal. The daffodils have bloomed, and the forsythia have signaled with their yellow beauty that spring is upon us. But the tragic reality is that our springtime now includes horrible locusts rising from their sleep, emerging to feed their insatiable selfish appetites. These pests, one of Moses’ most feared plagues, are returning to destroy everything vital to our lives. These locusts’ hunger cannot be satisfied and, incredulously, a few of our elected pharaohs choose to see the locusts as caterpillars, the larvae of butterflies, one of God’s most cherished creatures that represent all that is beautiful and free.
Of course, the pharaohs, metaphorically speaking, are our democratically elected representatives. The locusts are the pariahs of our society here in Santa Fe — the criminal element who knowingly and intentionally unleashes their annoying cicada-like, screaming, modified-muffler noises night after night, using their rights to obliterate our rights to quiet nights.
Where is the Moses among us who will step forward to free us from this plague? A few of our city councilors seem to believe this criminal element is merely innocently exercising their historical and cultural right of expression, albeit in the most selfish and invasive manner imaginable. This thinking in no way justifies sitting by idly while our community and way of life are destroyed by several hundred spoiled, self-indulgent drivers who believe they have the right to roar and race through our neighborhoods, unchallenged and unpunished.
Give me a break. Have we been dumbed down to accept this situation as the new normal?
I, like thousands of my fellow citizens, am justifiably sick and tired of the same excuses. “We do not have the resources.” “We cannot accurately quantify to the municipal judges that the noise ordinances have been broken.” “How are our police officers going to prove that 4- to 5-inch exhaust pipes on trucks are a violation of any ordinance?” “How can we prove that 30-inch muffler extensions on motorcycles violate the law?” “How can we rely on the evidence of our hotels’ and motels’ continual complaints received by our guests?” “How can we believe the intentional revving of engines and their subsequent screaming noises are a real threat to our mental and physical health?”
Are we neutered to the point of impotence in the face of a few hundred readily identified offenders? We, the neighborhoods and businesses, can willingly provide the authorities with the license plate numbers and descriptions of the regular offenders. We, the people, can give police the approximate times these punks pass through our neighborhoods, roar through our intersections and intentionally frighten our tourists with the timing of their invasive and illegal explosive behavior.
I will testify under oath that l regularly witness drivers coming up behind my guests at the Inn on the Alameda and wait until they are just feet behind them before intentionally revving their obnoxious engines to the maximum volume. Whether one be young or old, a war veteran or not, a sufferer of post-traumatic stress syndrome or just a nobody, this stress takes a toll upon each one of us. Whether a municipal judge can be convinced this is a fact, or whether legally elected representatives believe this is a vested right of locals, how can anyone not act to immediately solve this civic crisis?
Do we as a city have no shame, no sense of responsibility?
Joe Schepps is a longtime Santa Fe business owner.