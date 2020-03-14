Alan Dershowitz, a distinguished constitutional scholar, addressed the impeachment hearings with a dangerously narrow thesis. His concept is that presidential behavior is not impeachable unless it is criminal — a “major crime,” according to the Founding Fathers in the Constitution. Damaging policies that may betray national security are not impeachable unless they can be prosecuted in court as crimes. Otherwise they are subject to public criticism and election reprisal, but not impeachment.
According to Dershowitz, the framers avoided amorphous terms like “maladministration” that were not criminalized because they were too vague to make statutory crimes.
This thesis is not supported by most scholars and needs criticism on its defects.
The closing phrase on impeachment is “and misdemeanors.” Misdemeanors are crimes but not high crimes, so Dershowitz’s limit of impeachment is inexcusably narrow. Nevertheless, no one takes misdemeanors seriously as impeachable. If a president violated local ordinances against racing a horse-drawn carriage down a cobbled street, or ordered his automobile chauffeur to drive past stop signs, he would not be impeached. Either the framers were tired and in a hurry, or they wanted to protect Congress from the hassle of people like Dershowitz.
The American Constitution is subject to widespread interpretation. If the Founding Fathers’ ideas are our primary source of understanding, that is a legal principle known as originalism. The term has been popular since the late 20th century. On impeachment, Dershowitz is an originalist. Traditionalists embrace originalism as traditional and sound in logic. It is not sound, but the reasons are rarely discussed.
First, the framers often disagreed among themselves. Making the Constitution was creative and conflicted. James Madison was not the father of the Constitution, as Dershowitz claims. After the first month of debate in Philadelphia, the process switched from a national to a federalist structure, which was not Madison’s preference. Various states arrived late or departed early. Rhode Island did not show up. Among the delegates who remained in Philadelphia, some were weary by September and needed conclusion. The Constitution as signed had some final weaknesses. The judiciary was inadequately described; the right of citizens to vote in federal elections was left out; women were not mentioned, for examples.
Second, the framers did not deal with issues unknown in their time, such as steamship commerce, railroad routes, warplanes, or electronic communication. Originalism is sometimes anachronistic, as in claiming original rights for limited liability corporations.
Third, the Constitution was made by white males of Protestant and enlightenment backgrounds. It does not mention women. It does not mention African-Americans except as “other persons,” i.e., slaves. On many modern issues, such as Social Security, public health, environmental protection, minority rights, separation of church and state, women’s minority rights and election rules, the Constitution provides either inadequate guidance or none, which makes originalism reactionary by nature. The marvel is that the Constitution covered as much ground as it did and was largely coherent. The most flagrant incoherence was no national bank to collect whiskey taxes. It was a living Constitution that gave Congress basic law to impeach the president.
Dershowitz’s insistence that impeachment requires a high crime is by literal meaning. A jury trial and conviction are required. On judicial appeal after a conviction, the president could insist that the courts are corrupt and keep his office.
Dershowitz confirms his reactionary constitutional faith with his own pronouncement that nothing a president may do to further his own reelection is impeachable, provided he says his campaign is the public interest. Dershowitz is a constitutional scholar trapped in his own cage of dictatorship, a form of fascism.
