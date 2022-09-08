Columnist Kim Shanahan (“Following logic in Old Pecos Trail debate,” Building Santa Fe, Sept. 4) argued that there was not a sufficiently compelling public interest involved in the Old Pecos Trail entrance corridor land-use planning question.

The fetishization of real estate as the main component of property, illustrated by the position taken by the city Planning Commission, poses a serious problem within American democracy at large.

Historian of the frontier, J. Frank Dobie, taught that water rights have been legally contentious ever since all those 19th century, westward-moving farmers ran into the short-grass prairie at the 100th meridian to our east. They had found that Eastern U.S. concepts of riparian rights and other water laws did not survive contact with the parched and seasonal nature of water west of the eastern edge of the Oklahoma panhandle.

James McCarty Yeager retired from D.C. to Santa Fe eight years ago. He is a writer/editor whose work included assisting Sen. Eugene J. McCarthy in McCarthy’s co-authorship of the 1989 book Nonfinancial Economics: The Case for Shorter Hours of Work.

Popular in the Community