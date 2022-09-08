Columnist Kim Shanahan (“Following logic in Old Pecos Trail debate,” Building Santa Fe, Sept. 4) argued that there was not a sufficiently compelling public interest involved in the Old Pecos Trail entrance corridor land-use planning question.
The fetishization of real estate as the main component of property, illustrated by the position taken by the city Planning Commission, poses a serious problem within American democracy at large.
Historian of the frontier, J. Frank Dobie, taught that water rights have been legally contentious ever since all those 19th century, westward-moving farmers ran into the short-grass prairie at the 100th meridian to our east. They had found that Eastern U.S. concepts of riparian rights and other water laws did not survive contact with the parched and seasonal nature of water west of the eastern edge of the Oklahoma panhandle.
The public’s right to the water of the Colorado, Rio Grande and Pecos systems is a foundation of modern Western U.S. water law. Full execution of those rights, however, remains spotty, especially when it comes to planning for future water usage.
Land-use questions are slowly being viewed in the light of the effect of habitation on the aquifers of the low-water regions from San Antonio, Texas, on westward. Several experts’ projections show Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz., running out of water to support their current populations, much less any growth, by the end of this century. Santa Fe is, of course, also affected by the prospect of continued and increasing drought.
The irretrievable debasement of the scenic corridor into Santa Fe along Old Pecos Trail is as much a water-rights question as it is a land-use issue. Santa Fe cannot hope to provide water for its citizens in the next century if it does not begin planning now to cut back on large-block residential development. The aquifer will be drained and the rainfall insufficient. The days of the cowboy real estate brokers leading a charge to ever-higher real estate valuations are over.
While ostensibly basing their argument in favor of untrammeled land ownership rights on public clamor (bad) vs. logic and law (good), proponents of the land-use board’s decision do violence to one of the earliest formulators of the theory of the political rule of law. The concept that property rights take primacy over public necessity arises from a misunderstanding of John Locke, a late-17th century philosopher who strongly influenced the American revolt against monarchy.
To Locke, labor was what made land valuable. Humans took their natural effort and by that means created material goods and improved land. Goods and land became property by the work of mankind. Therefore, straight from the 1690s, the right to property did not mean total personal control of land use. For instance, land could be alienated from owners for public purposes: firehouses, police stations, military installations, highways, public utilities, waterways.
Historic preservation of buildings, ecological preserves of habitat, restrictions on nuisance businesses, limitations on water use (and even what is at issue here, the public’s right to an uninterrupted view of an irreplaceable landscape) are all perfectly common legal and moral concepts.
Locke carried forward and expanded a reliance on the rule of law, not only to restrain monarchy from arbitrary behavior, but also to restrain citizen-landholders and others from domineering economic behavior.
The right to property may be inherent, but, with regard to real estate, it is certainly not absolute.
James McCarty Yeager retired from D.C. to Santa Fe eight years ago. He is a writer/editor whose work included assisting Sen. Eugene J. McCarthy in McCarthy’s co-authorship of the 1989 book Nonfinancial Economics: The Case for Shorter Hours of Work.