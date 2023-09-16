People construct monuments to people they admire, and they put them on pedestals for others to emulate.

In the 16th century, Cortes and Pizzaro obliterated western Indigenous civilizations, causing the deaths of millions of people. In the 17th century, de Vargas and his cohorts subjugated Indians here in the most brutal ways, part of the conventional wisdom the Natives had no right to exist. In the 19th century, Manifest Destiny was the ideology used to justify removing and even killing Indigenous peoples who occupied the land white European settlers wanted to live on and control.

Kit Carson was an Indian killer and dispossessor par excellence. In 1863, he was the leader in torching the crops, destroying the villages and slaughtering the livestock of Navajos in the Four Corners area and forcibly moving some 8,000 Navajos from their homelands. During the 300-mile Long Walk to their imprisonment on the Bosque Redondo Reservation in southeast New Mexico, many Navajos were starved and died. The Kit Carson monument was dedicated to a person primarily known for the ethnic cleansing and murders of Indigenous peoples and must be seen as an acceptance if not a reverence for this genocide.

Jeffrey Haas is a civil rights attorney.

