People construct monuments to people they admire, and they put them on pedestals for others to emulate.
In the 16th century, Cortes and Pizzaro obliterated western Indigenous civilizations, causing the deaths of millions of people. In the 17th century, de Vargas and his cohorts subjugated Indians here in the most brutal ways, part of the conventional wisdom the Natives had no right to exist. In the 19th century, Manifest Destiny was the ideology used to justify removing and even killing Indigenous peoples who occupied the land white European settlers wanted to live on and control.
Kit Carson was an Indian killer and dispossessor par excellence. In 1863, he was the leader in torching the crops, destroying the villages and slaughtering the livestock of Navajos in the Four Corners area and forcibly moving some 8,000 Navajos from their homelands. During the 300-mile Long Walk to their imprisonment on the Bosque Redondo Reservation in southeast New Mexico, many Navajos were starved and died. The Kit Carson monument was dedicated to a person primarily known for the ethnic cleansing and murders of Indigenous peoples and must be seen as an acceptance if not a reverence for this genocide.
Now, 150 years later, the memory of Kit Carson is highly offensive and an insult to those who recognize Carson’s victims as their relatives, but they are not alone. I am horrified at what my white predecessors did to Indigenous peoples to take and control this land and its resources; of course, history teaches us that this cruelty was not unique and includes the enslavement of Blacks and the stealing of land from the people of Mexico, among a reign of horrors.
Germany did not allow any statues to its former Nazi leaders, and as a Jew, I can imagine how terrifying seeing such a statue in a prominent place (or maybe anywhere) would affect me. I don’t want to deny U.S. history or hide it, but I also don’t want to allow the most violent perpetrators of racism, including Kit Carson and Confederate leaders and conquistadors, a prominent and exalted spot in our public places.
Officials in Santa Fe have been trying to hide Carson’s statue in a plywood box, fully aware it was an affront to Indigenous people who made numerous demands and took public actions to have it removed. But it was still there on Aug. 31, and there was no current action or even discussion of action by federal or local authorities to take it down.
Given this history, the question should not be why was it removed, but why was it still there in the summer of 2023?
I don’t believe in hiding or disguising the racist parts of our history, but neither should they be given an exalted place in our public squares. I personally think the damaged Kit Carson statue belongs in a museum where there is full exposure of Carson’s murderous acts, although I respect the legitimate demands of many Indigenous people that there is no place where it should be exhibited. Carson’s statue should have been removed a long time ago and particularly after Indigenous people have repeatedly demanded it. Santa Feans should ask who was responsible for the statue still being present and what actions they must take to end the cycle of supporting monuments in public spaces to racist icons of our past? Those are the right questions.