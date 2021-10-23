Santa Fe was able to “navigate the pandemic successfully” despite Mayor Alan Webber’s leadership record of being a CEO “strong” mayor who I believe takes credit for the stellar leadership of others, including the governor, city councilors, Santa Fe Housing Coalition, overworked health care professionals and thousands of Santa Feans who embraced social isolation, wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
In fact, Webber’s leadership legacy is an unfocused scattergram of endless studying, revisiting citizen-rejected grand ideas (such as consolidating city services at the midtown campus) vs. actually developing and implementing his promised strategic action plan for addressing top citizen priorities of critical housing and economic development opportunities.
While touting a “big tent” approach, this mayor’s leadership style is neither inspirational, inclusive, permissive of disagreements, transparent nor effective. Reliant upon expensive consultant-led “engagement/listening” for creating a more “progressive” Santa Fe, his administration has failed to deliver critical basic city service across all districts.
Over the past four years, I have heard or read daily accounts of Santa Feans’ increasing disappointments with the current mayor’s indecisive leadership, including:
- Citizens shocked by his delayed audit and lack of financial accountability.
- Contractors and homeowners who have struggled with costly permitting delays.
- The waiting lists of desperate “cost-burdened” renters and buyers has grown exponentially for affordable housing that does not exist.
- City staff who have fled this administration, leaving public service jobs once cherished — including those who have been unfairly denied sick-leave union benefits.
- Increased pay inequity for city staff, charged with multiple assignments due to a historically high level of vacancies. Senior staff are paid three to four times the average salaries of our police officers and solid waste drivers, some of whom earn $18 per hour after 15 years of service. The city manager’s salary is above $180,000.
- The destruction/removal of historic monuments and cherished murals.
- Neighbors appalled by the mayor’s appointed Historic Design Review Board’s recent approval of a 65-foot cell tower in a historic neighborhood.
- Complaints from all districts regarding disruptive noise pollution from loud motorcycles and cars.
The New Mexican endorsement observed that Webber’s first term was pockmarked with mistakes. I agree. These mistakes are not surprising when we elect someone who has no public service record in New Mexico other than running for governor.
These mistakes can and must be avoided by electing a mayor who knows the important differences between public service and private-sector leadership.
We can have a mayor who has demonstrated measurable results-oriented and fiscally responsible public service leadership for over 25 years.
We can have a mayor with proven ability to prioritize expenditure of public money to better serve all Santa Feans — including focusing on closing the housing affordability gap, not “soon” but now.
We can have a mayor who has a public administration record of hiring the most qualified public leadership staff — including successful recruitment, training, empowerment and retention programs, and who will rebuild broken trust with union and nonunion members.
Santa Fe needs a mayor who will better protect our diverse voices and cultures.
We need a mayor who understands we have a once-vibrant city center and who will restore and enhance its use by all Santa Feans.
Join me in turning failure and disappointment into actual much-needed progress by electing a responsive, proactive, decisive experienced public servant — JoAnne Vigil Coppler as our next mayor.
