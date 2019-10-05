Huge insurance corporations, dirty health care providers, fat politicos, lobbyists and, dare I add, the evangelical right (whose members believe they are entitled to everything on their God’s green Earth) are each and all responsible for the current mucked-up health care delivery “system” in our 50 great states.
And not since Republican “Tricky Dickie” Nixon’s reign have we seen a blowhard, pathological mess of a Republican president as we have in Donald Trump, who is now getting a taste of his own bad medicine.
I’m a disabled senior who had a successful career, but who now lives below the poverty line on a monthly Social Security stipend. Insult to injury, I do not qualify for New Mexico Medicaid benefits because the federal stipend is considered too high. The lunatics are running the asylum that our nation has become. An overflowing septic system has to be flushed regularly to work. And a democratic republic that does not serve we, the body politic, should be flushed and monitored closely.
I grew up both a Democrat and a Republican by virtue of my liberal grandfather’s decades-long relationship with the family Rockefeller. My grandfather, Al Perry, was a preeminent labor union organizer in a divided New York City during America’s Great Depression. Rockefeller Center was then under construction, and John D. Rockefeller Jr. (heir to the Standard Oil fortune that Rockefeller Sr. had founded) was so impressed by my grandfather’s ability to rally men who wanted jobs that he eventually met with Perry and some of the other rabble demonstrating in the streets.
Grandfather Al and Nelson Rockefeller were born just four years apart, and I never knew two men more devoted to one another at work and at play. And that is how I came to call Republican Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller “Uncle Nelson.” From a tender age forward, I served as the joint attaché for those two outstanding men.
The Republican Party must come up pronto with a candidate who remotely meets Rockefeller’s savvy and moral compass; I doubt that any Republican in the news today could fill that titan’s shoes. As Americans, we live at a time of national and global crises, and we must cease the absurd infighting or it shall mark our demise. It’s as simple as apple pie.
Alexandra Perry Trimble is a widely published writer, and lives a relatively peaceful existence with two dogs and a cat named Mr. Poppy in Santa Fe.