Nuclear waste and fracking is overwhelming southeastern New Mexico, and the public hasn’t been warned of the dangers we face once millions of tons of radioactive waste is buried in our backyard.
The culprit is Holtec International, a nuclear waste disposal company, which purchased 1,000 acres near Carlsbad for the storage of 200,000 tons of nuclear waste at this “temporary” site for 20 to 40 years.
Holtec’s site is 15 miles from the Waste Isolation Power Plant (the third largest nuclear waste site in the world). WIPP continues to operate despite a 2014 radiation leak that closed the plant for three years.
Of major concern is the thickness of the storage containers. Toltec’s nuclear canisters are a thickness of five-eighths of an inch. Europe and Japan store waste in bolted-lid metal casks 10 to 20 inches thick.
In 2012, the California San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant closed due to faulty Toltec containers. Premature wear occurred on over 3,000 tubes, in 15,000 places. In 2018, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission concluded every Toltec canister in the storage holes was damaged due to inadequate clearance between the canister and the tube,” adding that “canister walls are already worn. This results in cracks which grow through the wall.”
Nuclear waste storage sites scattered throughout the country are looking for a permanent home for waste. “There are “60 plants in 30 sites … which risk contamination and leakage around the nation,” stated National Geographic, July 30, 2019. It is no exaggeration to say that many of these companies are eyeballing southeastern New Mexico as a permanent home.
Ironically, Holtec made a deal with the Russians in 2007 to supply canisters for radioactive waste to Chernobyl. “The canisters —making a total of 231 — will be delivered between 2017-2019,” stated World Nuclear News, Nov. 27, 2015.
The rapid expansion of oil drilling near the radioactive dumpsite creates a further hazard. Fracking increases the risk the of earthquakes due to pressurized wastewater and chemicals blasting underground creating unstable fissures. The U.S. Geographical Survey noted increased dramatic earthquake changes in 17 U.S. zones, including southeastern New Mexico, which are in particular danger from an increased number of what it calls “induced” quakes — where wastewater injection increases the underground pore pressure, which could lubricate nearby faults and make earthquakes more likely to occur.
After 40 years, Holtec claims it will dig up the tons of toxic waste from its “temporary site” near Carlsbad to a “permanent site.” New Mexicans are not deceived by such claims. After all the drilling, fracking, ground instability and risks of nuclear disaster, southeastern New Mexico might become a toxic soup, which Holtec has failed to address. These dangers exist, and it may be too late to prevent Holtec from its deadly burials.
