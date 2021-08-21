As we launch the CHART (culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth) project in Santa Fe, we invite residents of the city and county to join us in this collective undertaking.
We are deeply influenced by previous and ongoing efforts toward reconciliation by a wide range of organizations and initiatives. We also understand this endeavor is yearslong and does not begin or end with CHART. We are especially guided by the words of the historic September 2018 city proclamation that resulted from one year of conversations between the All Pueblo Council of Governors, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, the Caballeros de Vargas, the Santa Fe Fiesta Council and the city of Santa Fe.
These words from the proclamation, as well as the stories and perspectives of Santa Feans, will guide the next 12 months of the CHART process: “We come together to proclaim our love for our city of Ogap’ogeh, La Villa Real de la Santa Fe de San Francisco de Asís, Santa Fe: our people, our languages, our way of life, and this sacred land and its blessings, which we gratefully receive.
“We acknowledge the past and its trauma, tragedy, and sorrow; we understand its legacy in the present. We acknowledge wounds older and deeper than any on this continent. On behalf of those from the past who cannot ask for forgiveness, we do so now. We also acknowledge the remarkable depth of wisdom and resiliency that comes from struggle. We share in our grief; we share in our strength. … We recognize that there is much healing to do. We understand that genuine reconciliation is a generations-long process that is challenging and complex — it will test our resilience.
“For that reason, we commit ourselves to honest and compassionate engagement now matter how hard, no matter how long. We believe in our capacity to change and be changed. We rededicate ourselves to our core values: Love, Respect, Compassion, Faith, Understanding, Empathy, and Gratitude. … We stand together today for our children, guided by our sacred duty to know and learn from the past, to acknowledge the present, and to envision a future in which all will thrive. We join together to make a new offering of peace and resolve to move forward together. …
“Let us begin our walk, here, as stewards of something greater than ourselves. … Let us unlearn and relearn. Let us walk together, one step and then another, that we may speak truth, that we may be transformed, that we may heal, that we may be kin. We offer these as promises and commit to our children to choose the right path today, so that in the future, they may call us good ancestors.”
For information about how Santa Fe residents can participate in the CHART project, visit the project website, chartsantafe.com. We welcome you.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.