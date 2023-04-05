A report from the Center for Biological Diversity, Energy & Policy Institute and Bailout Watch found, from 2020 to 2022, utilities in 30 states, including New Mexico, shut off households over 5.7 million times. Amidst inflation, which has made it even harder for working people to get by, electricity and heating bills have skyrocketed. Private utilities prioritize Wall Street investors over our communities’ well-being by raising rates while money is tight.

Every month over the last year, more than 700 New Mexico families’ electricity were shut off by Public Service Company of New Mexico. These households owed roughly $20 million in 2021. PNM’s profits that year were $211 million. Only 10% of that could protect these families from crisis — pennies per shareholder could have avoided devastating shut-offs that hurt our neighbors and friends.

Electricity is as essential to modern life as shelter, food and water. In 2022, PNM sent disconnect notices to an average of 21,984 families each month. They’re forced to decide whether they will sacrifice food or medical care to keep their lights on and homes heated. Children in these circumstances are prone to food insecurity, hospitalizations, illness and developmental challenges.

Rick Lass is a former candidate for the Public Regulation Commisison and has a small farm in the Mimbres.