A report from the Center for Biological Diversity, Energy & Policy Institute and Bailout Watch found, from 2020 to 2022, utilities in 30 states, including New Mexico, shut off households over 5.7 million times. Amidst inflation, which has made it even harder for working people to get by, electricity and heating bills have skyrocketed. Private utilities prioritize Wall Street investors over our communities’ well-being by raising rates while money is tight.
Every month over the last year, more than 700 New Mexico families’ electricity were shut off by Public Service Company of New Mexico. These households owed roughly $20 million in 2021. PNM’s profits that year were $211 million. Only 10% of that could protect these families from crisis — pennies per shareholder could have avoided devastating shut-offs that hurt our neighbors and friends.
Electricity is as essential to modern life as shelter, food and water. In 2022, PNM sent disconnect notices to an average of 21,984 families each month. They’re forced to decide whether they will sacrifice food or medical care to keep their lights on and homes heated. Children in these circumstances are prone to food insecurity, hospitalizations, illness and developmental challenges.
New Mexico already ranks at the bottom of the nation for child welfare. The debts owed to utilities only serve to exacerbate this and keep struggling New Mexico families in poverty.
If you think PNM is bad, Avangrid is worse. Avangrid is a subsidiary of a multinational corporation called Iberdrola, which has been investigated for many issues across our country and the world, including excessive and incorrect billing of customers and non-customers in Maine, New York and Scotland; spying; service issues; preventing solar access; and breaking rules and laws.
Avangrid is terrible about utility disconnections, too. In Connecticut, the utility goes a step further and garnishes people's wages for unpaid bills, which makes already vulnerable people more financially imperiled and less able to provide for their families. In New York, Avangrid uses a process called “replevin" to enter private properties and physically remove meters when bills are unpaid.
The renewed effort for a merger between PNM and Avangard is a zombie: The proposed merger was killed by the previous elected PRC unanimously. Thousands of residents commented about the dangers of the merger. I hope the Supreme Court doesn't buy the Avangrid/PNM/PRC shenanigans — they don't pass the smell test. If the court caves to the monied interests of industry, I hope the new appointed PRC will examine additional evidence against Avangrid/Iberdrola and deny the merger again.
New Mexico has tremendous wind and solar potential. Let’s develop it to help our residents afford electricity, not to enrich foreign investors. My friends and neighbors are outraged and impoverished due to the high cost of electricity. That cost will not go down if this merger goes through. Our electric bills will go up.
Handing our power to a corrupt international corporation will not solve our energy needs or benefit New Mexicans. The PRC is responsible for regulating utility companies, not cozying up to them.
Rick Lass is a former candidate for the Public Regulation Commisison and has a small farm in the Mimbres.