In 2017, I co-authored a study for the Legislative Counsel Service. The study focused on staff problems compromising the ability of the Public Regulation Commission to serve the public interest.
In my experience working for state utility commissions around the country, I conclude that good utility regulation requires well-informed decisions directed at the public interest. It strives for efficiency, balance and justice. Decisions should not unduly favor any one interest group over the public interest; they should coincide with the law and the evidentiary record.
The three mortal sins of utility regulation that obstruct its public-interest mission are ideology, inertia and ignorance. Acting excessively on political beliefs, insufficient information and archaic conditions is a recipe for poor regulation.
The PRC seems to be guilty of all of these sins. Here in New Mexico as well as in other states, political pressures from both the governor and Legislature have become more prevalent in recent years. The PRC has seen escalated demands from individual stakeholders overpowering the public interest.
Inertia sets in when staff has inadequate understanding of new developments. Regulatory agencies like the PRC must constantly adapt to changing economic, policy and technological conditions. Their tendency is to fall back on what they know best and stick to outdated practices that do more harm than good.
Some of the problems facing the PRC are common across state utility commissions, but others are outliers. Similar to other state commissions, the PRC faces growing demands from the Legislature (e.g., the Energy Transition Act) and stakeholders with grossly insufficient resources. This death-spiral-type condition has seriously jeopardized the ability of the PRC to tackle the increasingly complex issues brought before it.
The Legislative Counsel Service study made three major recommendations. The first is for the PRC to hire technical advisory staff for commissioners and bolster its advocacy staff (e.g., staff who testify in cases) to provide stronger support in major, highly controversial cases. (Staff here refers to accountants, economists, engineers, financial analysts and public policy experts.) The PRC is singular among state utility commissions by its gross understaffing of technical advisers that directly serve commissioners.
New Mexico is one of a few states that returns most of the monies collected as utility fees and assessments to the general fund. In line with the majority of other states, the PRC should directly use the assessments and fees, to be recovered from utility customers, to fund the agency.
Such funds would: make utility customers, who (at least in theory) benefit from regulation, responsible for the agency’s costs; treat assessments and fees as payments for service rather than taxes; represent a more stable, reliable source of funds for the agency; reduce the agency’s financial dependence on the Legislature; and be more transparent from knowing the specific uses for the monies.
The Legislative Counsel Service study also recommended that the Legislature conduct a comprehensive audit of the PRC. An audit will enable the Legislature and the general public to better understand and evaluate the PRC’s performance in serving the general public. It would hold the PRC more accountable, uncover serious internal problems and suggest how to improve the agency’s performance. An audit of the former Public Utility Commission conducted in the late 1970s led to the hiring of professional staff to cope with the increasingly complex issues facing the commission at that time.
While adequate resources do not guarantee good regulation, without them, regulation would more likely be captured by individual stakeholders rather than serving the public good. This does a disservice to New Mexicans.
Kenneth Costello is a regulatory economist/independent consultant. He lives in Santa Fe.