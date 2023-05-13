Some New Mexican politicians and business leaders hail a possible merger between Avangrid, a subsidiary of the multinational corporation Iberdrola based in Spain, and Public Service Company of New Mexico. Given the barrage of marketing promoting this deal, you too might be swayed.
We need only to look at Avangrid’s track record to understand what this merger would mean for New Mexico because past is prologue when it comes to corporate malfeasance. Iberdrola/Avangrid is a company with a history of nefarious customer service, outages, corruption, global billing problems, investigations and fines.
At my alma mater, Brown University, the Climate and Development Laboratory found Avangrid opposed more climate legislation between 2013 and 2020 than any other group identified in its report, spending $2.8 million lobbying against climate bills during that period. Additionally, Avangrid was involved in several front groups in New York that campaigned against climate legislation by promoting misinformation to manipulate people.
One such front group, New Yorkers for Affordable Energy, spent millions of dollars lobbying against New York’s key climate initiatives over the past five years, including the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the Climate and Community Investment Act, the All-Electric Building Act, the Clean Futures Act, the Statewide Natural Gas Transition Plan, and the Build Public Renewables Act.
Avangrid has systematically attempted to block renewables in other states as well. Solar advocates in Maine expressed concerns that Avangrid/CMP advocated for policies that hurt rooftop solar customers. It was investigated by state authorities for obstructing interconnection of community solar projects to their grid, specifically imposing unanticipated upgrade costs and inordinate delays. Last year, Avangrid/CMP finally settled with state regulators and acknowledged its shortcomings in providing interconnection access for solar projects.
It’s obvious why PNM finds a merger with Avangrid simpatico. I have heard local solar installers bitterly complain that PNM delays their jobs. At the Roundhouse, PNM blocked efforts to make community solar easy and accessible — even as it pretends to be green.
At the same time, PNM is masterful at appearing to be a good corporate citizen, supporting local initiatives to distract us from profiteering and unresponsive service. It is fantastic at getting banners up honoring veterans and funding local organizations and politicians’ campaigns, but seemingly incapable of fixing streetlights in Santa Fe that remained broken for years.
It all comes down to cash flow: Millions lining the pockets of its overpaid executives and shareholders.
Our democratically elected Public Regulation Commission was shamefully subverted by the corporate machine supported by our legislators, proving once again the immortal words of Audre Lorde, “The master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.” We must hope our Supreme Court will stop PNM/Avangrid’s attempt to turn New Mexico into a banana republic and export our massive renewable energy potential that could ignite so much regenerative local economic growth.
As citizens, we must do all we can to stop the merger of this grossly incompetent company from being approved. We must continue to raise our voices and hold our public officials accountable, because climate chaos is an existential threat. Over and over again, United Nations reports have documented that greenhouse gasses are pushing us toward a point of no return.
The bottom line is, PNM merger with Avangrid is contrary to what we, the New Mexicans concerned about our land, water and traditional way of life, need now to create a green future. Power must be in the hands of the people.
Marc Choyt is a community activist who has lived in Santa Fe for 38 years.