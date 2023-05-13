Some New Mexican politicians and business leaders hail a possible merger between Avangrid, a subsidiary of the multinational corporation Iberdrola based in Spain, and Public Service Company of New Mexico. Given the barrage of marketing promoting this deal, you too might be swayed.

We need only to look at Avangrid’s track record to understand what this merger would mean for New Mexico because past is prologue when it comes to corporate malfeasance. Iberdrola/Avangrid is a company with a history of nefarious customer service, outages, corruption, global billing problems, investigations and fines.

At my alma mater, Brown University, the Climate and Development Laboratory found Avangrid opposed more climate legislation between 2013 and 2020 than any other group identified in its report, spending $2.8 million lobbying against climate bills during that period. Additionally, Avangrid was involved in several front groups in New York that campaigned against climate legislation by promoting misinformation to manipulate people.

Marc Choyt is a community activist who has lived in Santa Fe for 38 years.

