While ultimate resolution of the obelisk vandalization remains elusive, little attention has been given to the historical artifacts that appear to be concealed in its foundation.
Some background. On Oct. 1, 1867, H.H. Heath, secretary of the Territory of New Mexico, invited Colorado Gov. Alexander Cameron Hunt to attend the placement of the cornerstone of the Santa Fe obelisk monument, noting, “As Colorado mourns the loss of many of her brave sons, who on the battle fields of this Territory gave their lives in defence [sic] of the Constitution and the Union, it is hoped that your Territory will be represented on the occasion.” Although Cameron elected not to attend, a Colorado contingent led by former Colorado Gov. John Evans did participate.
The cornerstone was laid on Oct. 24, 1867, and — as detailed in Evans’ follow-up report to Gov. Cameron — contained the following historical items: the Organic Act of New Mexico; the compiled 1866-67 laws of the Territory of New Mexico (in Spanish and English); journals of the Legislative Council; journals of the House of Representatives; the executive seal of New Mexico; the seal of the Secretary of New Mexico; the seal of the Supreme Court of New Mexico; and the seal of the First Judicial District Court of the United States for the Territory of New Mexico.
Also preserved were copies of the Gazette, New Mexican and Albuquerque Press, the newspapers published in the territory at the time; numerous specimens of period postage stamps and coinage including (in part): one 1863 silver half dollar; one 1858 silver quarter dollar; one 1854 silver dime; one 1855 silver half dime; and one 1860 California gold dollar.
In light of the potential significance of these artifacts, the city — ideally in association with the state historic preservation officer — should determine if the items remain buried beneath the obelisk and, if so, take the necessary steps to preserve the integrity of this unique historical cache. Of course, if not located, it would be interesting to identify when, and by whom, the items were removed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.