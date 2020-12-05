Managing one of Santa Fe’s busiest restaurants during a global pandemic has taught me some things. Mostly, I’ve learned, I have wildly underestimated people and the fragility of decency. In times of crisis, people can be the worst.
After the first quarantine, I returned to work masked, sleeves rolled up, travel-size sanitizer in my blazer pocket, without a clue as to what awaited me.
Would the people come? The question didn’t linger for long. They came in droves. They came from Texas, Arizona, Florida, California. They swarmed our tiny courtyard each night unaware or unconcerned with New Mexico’s health mandates. Nightly, they lined-up for their rightful margaritas and enchiladas. As their state’s COVID-19 numbers soared, they took that long overdue road trip through the Southwest. Because, well, they’re people.
Spotting them was easy, usually decked out in cowboy hats, boots and oversized Native American ponchos. Some donned MAGA T-shirts. They wore their masks, loose and hanging below their nose, if at all. They stood way too close to each other and way too close to my staff. Impervious to the 14-day self-quarantine mandate for those arriving from other states, they unabashedly chitchatted about their travels as they requested a table for eight, 10, 12 (party size could not exceed six), only to be shattered by the news of an hourslong wait.
“Well can we just sit at the bar with a margarita while we wait for our table,” they’d whine. “Not since March could you sit at a bar in New Mexico,” we’d say, so often, it became an autopilot response. We saw 300 covers a night. Covers, industry lingo for people. Three hundred people a night. Three hundred tourists a night! I should’ve felt grateful; what I felt was anxious.
I said, “Could you please wear your mask” more often than “Hello, how are you?” Some people flat-out refused, throwing disdain my way as if to suggest I enjoyed reminding them of their lack of liberties. I wanted to clap back, “Why yes, I enjoy reminding adults to cover their faces like they’re children. I enjoy washing my hands to the point of dry, red, blistered skin. I enjoy risking my life so that you can have those enchiladas you’ve heard so much about.”
I hung mask-reminder signs everywhere. I filled our courtyard benches with stuff (flowers, menus, sanitizer) to detour the people from congregating. They moved the stuff and sat. Because, well, they’re people.
Overly hyped and smacking of a conspiracy theory, some think. Really? When did health care become so political? They think their civil rights are slowly being stripped away. They don’t believe in masks or science or COVID-19. What I want to say to the people is this: What if you’re wrong? What if your refusal to wear a mask leads to someone losing their life? The chances of you ever knowing you were a link in a COVID-19 chain are slim. Is it worth the risk?
Don’t want to wear a mask? Don’t want to forfeit your freedom as an American? Then don’t go out to eat. Not yet. Don’t vacation in neighboring states. Just don’t. Don’t be those people. Be the people who show up for their neighbors, politics and beliefs aside. Be the best, people. Just don’t be the worst.
