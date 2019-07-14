From the Santa Fe New Mexican
July 15, 1919: Washouts On New Mexico Division Tie Up Traffic; Rainfall Here Inch Yesterday
Traffic Detoured from Las Vegas Via Amarillo; 700 Feet Of Track Washed Out Near Domingo
East Las Vegas, N.M., July 15 — Heavy rains in the mountains south of here last night washed out several hundred feet of track and a bridge on the Santa Fe railroad between Lamy and Canoncito, hear here, tying up all traffic on the New Mexico division.
Two trains were kept in the yards here all night. The rain occurred in the Glorieta mountains, causing floods in the arroyos and a small creek near Canoncito.
July 15, 1969: TAOS — State Sen. C.B. Trujillo, D-Taos and Mora, said this morning Gov. David F. Cargo is trying to cloud the issue of his cabin road construction near Rociada.
Trujillo Monday announced he will ask the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) to investigate the alleged use of State Highway Department equipment on construction of a road to Cargo’s property above Rociada.
Cargo said the charges were “blatantly false” and in turn accused Trujillo of ransacking his cabin and said he will bring trespass charges against the senator.
Trujillo said today that threat of trespass charges is “totally ridiculous,” saying the property hasn’t been legally posted.
July 15, 1994: FARMINGTON — Minority hiring practices at New Mexico’s state colleges and universities came under fire Thursday from members of the Legislative Finance Committee.
Even though New Mexico’s higher education institutions hire more of their faculty from minority groups than universities nationally, legislators said hiring efforts still fell short.
Rep. Henry “Kiki” Saavedra, D-Albuquerque, said the Legislature should “weed out the old boys, the ones that don’t hire minorities.
“If we get rid of that little gang, then we can hire our own people,” Saavedra said.