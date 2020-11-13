From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 14, 1920: Get your dollar ready for the annual Red Cross roll.
Nov. 14, 1945: Formation of the Neighborhood Association, Inc., for the purpose of operating the Garcia Street Club for the children of that section, was announced today.
The house and property of Hilario Garcia, 569 Garcia, believed the original site of the family for which the street is named, has been acquired by Miss Amelia E. White, 660 Garcia, and after extensive remodeling and installation of equipment, will be turned over to the association board of directors.
Nov. 14, 1995: The media focused on claims of racial discrimination and an alleged “breach of contract” with the University of California in covering the attempt by a handful of workers to block the largest layoff at Los Alamos National Laboratory in recent memory.
But State District Judge Jim Hall based his startling decision over the weekend to halt temporarily the layoff of 271 UC workers on something else: the apparent failure of laboratory officials to ensure the layoffs adhered to the lab’s own personnel policies.
