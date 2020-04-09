From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 10, 1920: Business Men Will Co-Operate With The City Council For A Paving Program
Cooperative Association to Submit Recommendations; Bond Issue Suggested.
April 10, 1945: C. of C. Asks School Board To Act on Building Program
In line with its policy of stimulating the development of small craft industries in Santa Fe, the Chamber of Commerce, in a letter by its president, Normal Shenk, today urged the School Board to “take affirmative action or suitable steps” toward the completion of a building program at its meeting tonight.
April 10, 1970: Santa Feans are beginning to feel the truckers’ strike as goods flowing into the city begin to slow down.
April 10, 1995: Spring runoff from mountains in Northern New Mexico should be above normal, federal officials say, but widespread flooding isn’t likely unless heavy rains speed the melting of the snowpack.
