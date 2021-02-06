I first considered writing this short essay 10 years ago. The events in our Capitol on Jan. 6 kicked me squarely in my procrastination (and it hurt quite a lot).
Republican apologists have for decades claimed the GOP is the “party of Lincoln.” When GOP members lurched toward the radicalism embodied in Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America,” they did so under the party of Lincoln banner. The party that almost universally reviles the Black Lives Matter movement claims the mantle of the man who emancipated black slaves.
The modern Republican Party is not the party of Lincoln. The Republican Party was only the party of Lincoln in one election (1860). What most people don’t know is that Abraham Lincoln refused to run as a Republican in 1864.
Here’s the story: President Lincoln flatly rejected any notion of post-Civil War punishment of the South. He even rejected the idea that Southern states had to be readmitted to the Union. It was his contention that states could not constitutionally secede. He argued that since the Southern states were not allowed to leave the union in the first place, there was no reason for readmission because they had never legally ceased to be member states of the Union.
The political parties of 1864 were as divided on this question as the nation. The chasm among the Democrats ran between those who supported the war effort, War Democrats, and those who opposed it, Peace Democrats. They nominated a War Democrat, Gen. George C. McClellan for president and a Peace Democrat, Congressman Thomas H. Seymour, for vice president. The 1864 Democratic Party platform leaned strongly toward the Peace Democrat point of view. Having a presidential candidate who did not support the party’s platform for peace was a formula for political impotence.
The Republicans were divided along the lines of moderates, who wanted to win the war and implement a rapid and harmonious reconciliation, and Radical Republicans, who also wanted to win the war and then extract a pound of flesh from the secessionist states. Some Radical Republicans were even opposed to allowing the Southern states to reenter the Union and take seats in Congress.
The Republican convention of 1864 was a disaster. At its conclusion, they had renominated the moderate Abraham Lincoln. They nominated a War Democrat, Andrew Johnson, to run as the vice president. It may seem surprising, but Lincoln was actually pleased with the selection of Johnson. However, in order to distance themselves from the Radical Republican element of the party, the two men ran as a National Unity Ticket.
Reconstruction and reconciliation efforts were already underway well before the end of the Civil War. As early as April 10, 1863, Lincoln issued the Amnesty Proclamation that offered pardons to southerners who had not held a Confederate civil office, had not mistreated Union prisoners and would sign an oath of allegiance to the United States of America.
Of course, everything changed on Good Friday, April 14, 1865. The assassination of Lincoln effectively also killed any chance of a harmonious reconciliation and reconstruction.
Just as the Republican Party has never truly been Lincoln’s party, the Trumpists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are not truly Republicans. The rioters, as well as the people who incite and enable them, belong to the “party of John Wilkes Booth.”
