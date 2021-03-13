On the cusp of weathering this awful virus and subsequent yearlong shut down, so many of us are rejoicing as the temperature climbs toward spring-like conditions, and we eagerly await blooms and the promise of a more “normal” summer.
I don’t know about you, but some memories have sustained me through this long, dark year. Meeting friends for breakfast at the Plaza Café; trips to adventurous places; live music and real sports, where you make virtual friends in the course of a few hours, bonded by your love of the performer or the team you are rooting for. And an orange-hued sunset preceding a performance at the Santa Fe Opera.
As a nation, we have moved from fearing COVID-19 to the extent that many of us hardly left our homes, to the promise of vaccinations and the freedom they might offer us. We have said prayers for the dead and for those whom we knew who had fallen ill. And we have held fast to the promise of a future.
Today, my dreams of a Santa Fe summer resplendent with all the things we lucky folks in Northern New Mexico get to enjoy suffered a mortal blow. I called the Santa Fe Opera to inquire about the season and learned that virtually all the tickets have already been sold to “limited performances.” I first attended the opera in 2003. I brought my now-departed mother for two performances and I fell in love. I subsequently relocated to Northern New Mexico for a couple of years until professional responsibilities took me back to Texas.
When I retired in 2018, I moved here, never considering any other retirement destination. I have attended one or more performances (usually more) just about every year since 2003. Apparently, the Santa Fe Opera has decided to only sell tickets to former season ticket holders. I stated to the representative on the other end of the phone line that I had been attending for many years.
She commented that she saw they had refunded money to my account last year. I certainly wish I had been financially able to donate that amount and I did consider it, but necessity trumped my commitment to the opera. She did not confirm that a donation might have secured me an opportunity to see this year’s performances, but it certainly seemed like that was the message.
Surely that would be shortsighted on the part of the Santa Fe Opera. We all hope there will be summers after 2021. And the opera will no doubt desire to stage stunning performances, as always, to virtually full houses. I sincerely hope they reconsider their decision and offer more tickets for sale; perhaps they could be sold on a lottery basis, which would at least be fairer than rewarding the deep-pocketed folks.
The Santa Fe Opera draws patrons from all over the world, but the people who attend performance after performance, year after year, are people who live here. So sad for us. But the show must go on. Just not for all of us.
