As I opened the 10th holiday card this season, I noticed something strange. They were full of beautiful photos of families smiling, enjoying themselves.
Some included little updates about the accomplishments of the year. Some just had words like “happiness” and “Season’s greetings” on them. Each card that arrived was placed on the table for one of my kids to open — a treat they truly enjoy.
There was one thing that really stood out to me this year, however. Every single card in which each family member’s name was listed (as opposed to “from the Smiths”), the man’s name appeared first on the list and the woman’s name came second. Not a high crime, you’re thinking. And I agree. It’s not a punishable offense to put yourself in second place. Except that we do it all the time. Still, card after holiday card went neatly up on our snowman card holder.
What is astonishing about it is how unnoticed it goes. It’s “just the way it is” even though the majority of the cards were designed, printed, addressed and mailed by the women. Now, I am not suggesting that women’s names should be listed first as a rule. I am suggesting that, although we may preach gender and racial equality and fairness, we actually behave in ways that are opposed to this view. It is also a metaphor for the way we women put ourselves in second place. We prioritize taking care of others because that is the value society has placed on women.
In addition to women standing up and putting themselves first, we need men to ask, “Why don’t you list your name first on the card this year, and while you’re at it, put your education first and your career first and your dreams first?”
It would be easy to dismiss this critique as negative or too picky, but I urge you to think again. We don’t make great change by waiting for the world to get fixed. We make great change in the world by impacting outcomes at the individual, community and systems levels, and those changes start with questioning cultural norms.
As we wrap up 2019 and head into the new year, what does it mean to make a resolution? According to the Oxford English Dictionary, it is a “firm decision to do or not to do something.”
This year, the only resolution you need is to put yourself first on the list. This may sound easy, but it requires a deep level of awareness and unlearning of norms and habits. Here are three ways to get started:
1. Reflect and release.
Reflect on and jot down (writing it or saying it aloud is important) what has brought you joy in the last year and what has not. What made you feel fulfilled? When did you reach your full potential in some area of your life or close to it? What would you like to create for yourself in the coming year? What didn’t work out? And what would you like to release and leave behind?
2. Build your power.
If we think about your power as the ability to effect change, where do you have power and where do you need to build power? It is worth taking inventory of your earned versus unearned power, which is an exercise in understanding your privilege and disadvantages. There is immense need for change in the world, and you can contribute by critiquing the norms that have kept us “in our place,” second on the list.
3. Be seen and heard.
Create a list of dreams and put yourself at the top. Then, align your words and actions with those dreams. Show up. Speak up. Be Seen. Be heard. Be loud. Be quiet. Do it privately. Do it publicly. Book the trip. Eat the ice cream. Take the job. Say no. Say yes. And don’t apologize for it.
I love the week before the new year. The holiday obligations are over (no matter how enjoyable, they can still create stress) and the commitments of the new year haven’t quite arrived. It’s like being in an airport but without the travel stress; you’re not at your departure city anymore but you’re not to your destination yet, either. It’s sort of like pressing pause.
I joked with another parent recently about how wonderful it would be to pause everything for a few moments or hours or days. We both laughed, as parents of young children, knowing it wasn’t possible.
Even if you have home and work commitments, there is something about the time in between the holidays and the new year that is a gift. Enjoy this gift, and take this opportunity to put yourself first on the list.
