Patricia Jiménez-Latham is program manager for Transform Education NM. She wrote this on behalf of the following groups: Coalition for the Majority, Dual Language Education of New Mexico, Educators Rising, Future Focused Education, La Semilla Food Center, Learning Alliance New Mexico, NEA-NM, New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, New Mexico Dream Team, New Mexico Voices for Children, Ngage New Mexico and Tribal Education Alliance.