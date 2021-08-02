There is no scenario in which racist comments and behavior are acceptable, but they are an abomination in a position such as the one held by Rachel Gudgel, director of the New Mexico Legislative Education Study Committee.
No one who wields great power and responsibility over the future of tens of thousands of students, including the student groups named in the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit, should remain director of the committee after making the comments to which Gudgel has admitted.
On June 29, Transform Education NM sent a letter to members of the committee expressing concern about her behavior and the reluctance of some committee members to hold her to account. Transform Education members urged the committee to remove Gudgel from her position as committee director. We received no response.
Committee leadership grossly mishandled addressing her serious ethical and professional issues. A group of mostly white legislators voted to retain Gudgel in her position despite a documented history of racist comments, all the while keeping some voting and nonvoting committee members — as well as the public — in the dark on details of her behavior and the decision-making process itself.
As a coalition committed to education equity in our state, pushing for a timely and adequate resolution to the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit, we urge Gudgel to do the right thing and resign.
For too long in our state, unelected legislative committee directors have wielded far too much power without public transparency. As director, Gudgel has blocked critical progress in our state’s work to achieve the constitutional mandate to provide a sufficient and equitable education for all students, regardless of where they live and what experiences, traditions and values they bring with them to their education.
We recognize that Gudgel’s actions — and the committee members who chose not to hold her accountable — are merely symptoms of the larger challenges facing our country’s overdue reckoning with institutional racism. A resignation from Gudgel won’t fix the racism that is sadly inherent in too many public policies.
However, it will allow the state to place in this position an individual committed to education policy who will work to authentically foster equitable opportunities for all New Mexico public education students, as guaranteed by our state’s constitution.
New Mexico deserves a leader in this role who deeply values and can earn the trust and confidence of our communities. The only honorable course of action for Gudgel is to resign. In her resignation, we urge Gudgel to acknowledge fully the hurt her comments have caused Indigenous students and families.
