I am not a Santa Fean, but the events leading to the toppling of the obelisk Monday on the Plaza has left me feeling “somehow” — a word Natives use to describe a feeling that is unexplainable.
The obelisk, for as long as I can remember, has loomed over the Natives across the street as they sold their wares under the portal of the Palace of the Governors. I was 10 when my father told me what the obelisk signified and pointed out the word “savage,” which already had been chipped away.
He asked if the word bothered me, and I replied, “No.” “Good,” he said, “because in your lifetime people will call you worse names.” And they have, but that is beside the point.
The toppling of the obelisk has left everyone feeling somehow. I would rather there was dialogue and communication over the matter, but for some reason, too many people who don’t live in Santa Fe needed the obelisk removed immediately.
Now my right to flip off this and other statues has been taken from me because they are no longer there and neither are most of those who toppled the obelisk. They have moved on to other causes, but those of us who live here are left to pick up the pieces.
