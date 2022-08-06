Fables and stories that we were brought up with and now tell our children often have a common villain, the wolf. When you think of a wolf, what comes to mind?

Maybe it’s the three little pigs running away in terror, the fate of poor Little Red Riding Hood’s grandmother or the boy who cried wolf. In all these depictions, we are faced with a common theme: Wolves are big, scary and bad.

Many of us grew up around ranching and farming and have experienced the villainization of this canine in a totally different way. But if we look beyond our myopic, Anglo-centric culture, we can learn a lot about this animal that deserves our respect and protection.

Arden Kucate is a councilman on the Pueblo of Zuni Tribal Council, a respected community member and medicine man.

Popular in the Community