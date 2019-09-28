State parks provide safe, beautiful and fun places to explore the outdoors, where New Mexicans can camp, hike, fish, enjoy water activities or simply have a picnic. With nearly three-quarters of all New Mexicans living within 40 miles of a state park, they serve as a backyard to many people in our state.
I’m very proud of our state park system, but I’m always looking to make them better. That’s why we recently launched our new campaign, “The Next Generation of Adventure,” which is aimed at improving the visitor experience by upgrading our facilities, payment options and programming.
In early August, we rolled out our campaign with Lt. Gov. Howie Morales at Hyde Memorial State Park just outside of Santa Fe. This park was the perfect location in many ways — it’s one of the first parks to have Wi-Fi installed, and a new solar microgrid is being designed thanks to a partnership with our Energy Conservation and Management Division (“Camped out and connected,” Sept. 5).
While rolling out Wi-Fi might seem counterintuitive to unplugging in the outdoors, it’s actually a really big part of customer service. Currently, if you want to visit a state park, you need to have cash and, often, exact cash. Wi-Fi will give us the opportunity to allow customers to pay via credit card. In addition to providing more payment options, Wi-Fi will make booking a campsite easier — soon, when you pull up at a campground and see a spot you like, you’ll be able to book it online.
The Next Generation of Adventure campaign is all about access. In the coming years, we’ll be providing more educational programming that will connect more children to the outdoors. Additionally, we’re going to take a look at our bilingual materials to make sure more New Mexicans have the information they need when recreating outside. Making the outdoors accessible to everyone will create a more equitable outdoor economy.
We’ll also address our maintenance backlog. The growing popularity of our state parks has left some of our facilities showing wear and tear. To address these issues, we will be updating facilities to be more energy efficient, improving water systems, and adding fun new opportunities like new cabins and water-access projects for more outdoor recreation opportunities. We couldn’t do this without collaborating with our partner agencies and the many local communities that help our park thrive.
Our state parks are great, but we want them to be a top system in the country. To make sure we’re continuing to serve New Mexicans, we’ll be seeking public input on some of our most important issues. We hope you’ll join us as we look to make our state parks system even better for you in the coming years.
Christy Tafoya is the New Mexico State Parks Division director.