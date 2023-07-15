We’ve all been following the recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court. Most are shameful. Instead of expanding the rights of our people, this court is taking them away. Voting rights, human rights, reproductive rights. All are on the block with this destructive court.

The flawed decision in the “303 Creative” ruling, in which the court ruled in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who refuses to create sites for same-sex weddings, will result in businesses denying their services to LGBTQ+ Americans based on “religious freedom” and “free speech protections.” These concepts are being used to bludgeon the rights and freedoms of people religious zealots don’t like. The religious freedom justification can and will most likely expand beyond the LGBTQ+ community. Will new religious prohibitions regarding hiring or providing service be based on race? Gender? This is a dangerous precedent.

The dismantling of affirmative action in college admissions assumes it is no longer needed. Do we really believe racial equality has been achieved in our relatively young nation? What about “legacy” admissions? If you are part of the wealthy donor class, your kids get into the best schools. Sounds like a skewed “affirmative” action model for rich folks.

Alexa Maros is chair of Ward 5A for the Democratic Party of Santa Fe County and lives in Eldorado.

