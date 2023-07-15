We’ve all been following the recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court. Most are shameful. Instead of expanding the rights of our people, this court is taking them away. Voting rights, human rights, reproductive rights. All are on the block with this destructive court.
The flawed decision in the “303 Creative” ruling, in which the court ruled in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who refuses to create sites for same-sex weddings, will result in businesses denying their services to LGBTQ+ Americans based on “religious freedom” and “free speech protections.” These concepts are being used to bludgeon the rights and freedoms of people religious zealots don’t like. The religious freedom justification can and will most likely expand beyond the LGBTQ+ community. Will new religious prohibitions regarding hiring or providing service be based on race? Gender? This is a dangerous precedent.
The dismantling of affirmative action in college admissions assumes it is no longer needed. Do we really believe racial equality has been achieved in our relatively young nation? What about “legacy” admissions? If you are part of the wealthy donor class, your kids get into the best schools. Sounds like a skewed “affirmative” action model for rich folks.
The court also ruled that the federal government has no obligation to ensure access to water for the Navajo Nation. What? The United States forcibly moved Navajos from their ancestral lands, often to barren areas with fewer resources. Broken promises abound relative to services and supplies, which were to be provided after this forced migration.
Our history is packed with contracts made between the U.S. government and the nations of Indigenous people that were never enforced. We keep saying we will do better, but this ruling shows that when water-strapped states like Arizona, Nevada and Colorado weigh in, Native people lose.
But wait, there’s more. This politicized court made yet another decision that negatively impacts millions of people. They invalidated President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, maintaining it was an unlawful exercise of presidential power. This relief plan was a significant pledge Biden made to young people when campaigning in 2020. The plan would have allowed eligible borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 in debt. Upward of 43 million Americans would have been eligible to participate. Crushing student debt is holding millions of Americans back from financial security for themselves and their families. The price of a college education has skyrocketed over the years, and some educational loans have been predatory relative to pricing and terms.
Once a Supreme Court ruling comes down, it’s anyone’s guess how Republican-governed states might run with it. Using reproductive rights as an example, after the Dobbs decision last year, onerous abortion laws criminalizing women and the health professionals and others trying to support them are now on the books in several states. The list goes on and on. The repercussions of these rulings will be widespread and fray the fabric of our communities and country.
Democrats are working with our elected officials to voice our disapproval of these politically motivated court decisions. Most importantly, we are determined to get out the vote in the upcoming elections. This corrupt and highly politicized Supreme Court is running wild and trampling our rights in the process. They must be scrutinized, and changes must be made. First step? Let’s start with an enforceable code of conduct.
Alexa Maros is chair of Ward 5A for the Democratic Party of Santa Fe County and lives in Eldorado.