An open letter to Joe Biden, Democratic Party presidential nominee:
Joe, our country needs a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
In the wake of protests following the killing of George Floyd, a lot of measures are being bandied about as a way of making our law enforcement more accountable. No chokeholds. Reformed restraint procedures. Better training. All good, I guess. But as you would say, “small beer.”
We need something stronger: a bold initiative that showcases abuses, gives victims and those close to them a chance to tell their stories, exposes the underbelly of police brutality for all to see, and offers hope of bringing us together.
In short, a national Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Not a new idea. Many countries have used such approaches as a way of dealing with their traumas. South Africa was among the first. It held a series of hearings to investigate human-rights violations during 34 years of apartheid. Its Truth and Reconciliation Commission took the testimony of 21,000 victims, including 2,000 who appeared in public hearings, sharing their stories and sometimes confronting their abusers.
Other countries have followed suit. Canada and Australia conducted truth commissions to come to terms with past abuses of indigenous people. South American countries have dealt with human-rights violations under military regimes in this way. African countries, such as Rwanda, Congo and Sierra Leone, used such bodies as ways of seeking reconciliation after wrenching internal conflicts.
Why not us? We are in conflict. We have tried to sweep systemic racism under the rug for too long. People want to be heard. That, I think, is the message being proclaimed by protesters on the streets today. Why not give them and all the silent voices who have never been heard a chance to speak in a public forum?
George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, is just one of a long line of victims. According to a June 5 report by the Statistical Research Department, there were 996 fatal police shootings in 2018. That number increased to 1,004 last year. The count this year, even with widespread stay-at-home policies, stands at 429 as of June 4. And as we painfully know, you don’t have to be shot to die in police custody.
So let’s hear the stories. Let’s hear the victims and their families. The police officers involved or standing by. The police commissioners who have been trying to deal with this. Our political representatives. The people in the streets. Let them tell us, in the klieg lights of the national media, where they stand, how they feel and what they want to happen.
We need to hang out the dirty laundry, experience catharsis and have a public confession booth. We need a broad-based, nationwide, bipartisan Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
