Thanks to Barbara Harrelson for her excellent commentary (“Celebrate our literary community year-round,” May 21).
And, as Jan Denton said in a recent letter to the editor (“What a success,” May 25), the inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival was a huge success. An addendum is in order, though. The recent literary festival was not the first bibliophile festivity held in the convention center.
In the late 1990s, our city was treated to the Santa Fe Festival of the Book. Susie Sonflieth and others organized a big event that included books and authors from Santa Fe and the Southwest. A fiesta atmosphere reigned, complete with children’s books, music, book signings and books for sale.
The New Mexico Book Association, a wonderful organization for “people of the book,” presented a Book-in-Hand award. The honor went to a different bookseller each of the six years that the festival lasted. We waited, hoping it would return. And finally a spectacular event has filled the gap.
On another note, there are numerous groups citywide that are inspiring and sustaining writers, Here’s a firsthand account by Emily Shirley about one of the most beloved: the Sara Eyestone Memoir Writing Group at La Posada.
Sara Eyestone is an artist, a storyteller and writer. In 2010 she began a hands-on group at La Posada for people who like to write. Many times, when visitors return to Santa Fe they join the group Thursday mornings. For some, exposure to this group has started their writing career.
I discovered this writing group a few years ago when I came to Santa Fe looking for art and stayed at the historic La Posada with its beautiful originals in all the public spaces. After talking to the hotel’s art curator, Sara Eyestone, I learned that the paintings may be purchased. The very large painting I selected was shipped to my out-of-state home by Sara. I have since returned to La Posada and purchased additional paintings to add to my collection, and I always attend the Thursday morning writing sessions when I am in town.
Numerous people from the Sara Eyestone Memoir Writing Group at La Posada have written and published books. Several writers in the group are writing books at this time. During the pandemic when the group was unable to meet, Sara switched to weekly email writing prompts. These emails have been good during the pandemic for the local group, as well as for out of town visitors that want to keep up with their writing and continue to learn from Sara.
Because so many people from elsewhere have commented on how these emails help them with their writing, Sara has agreed to continue these, even after the local group begins meeting in person again. Every Friday Sara gives a complimentary history and artist talk in the lobby at La Posada from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. These talks also benefit writers. After all, writing is about story.