Household budgets reflect our values, as we spend our money on things we really care about. On a national scale, budgets are also a “lagging indicator” of the economy. It takes time for congressionally approved budgets to catch up with public demands and needs, and even longer for the budgets to produce results most of us can see, touch and experience in our everyday lives.

This will certainly be the case with the Inflation Reduction Reconciliation Act of 2022, passed by the Senate and House and signed by President Joe Biden. It is a multipart, complex piece of legislation that only the most dedicated policy analysts would ever read in its entirety. It is 755 pages and took day and night negotiations among Democrats to reach its conclusive vote of 51-50 to pass the U.S. Senate. However, even a regular news reader such as myself can’t help but be impressed by the long-term positive impacts this legislation will have on our environment and the quality of our everyday lives. While there are many parts of the bill that will improve people’s lives, most striking is that this bill includes significant investments to address climate change, including:

  • $400 million to retrofit tribal homes and help tribal communities adapt to climate change through energy projects, loan guarantees, drought mitigation and housing.
  • $550 million to support clean water supplies to rural communities.
  • $4.3 billion in rebates for low- or moderate-income households for energy-saving investments.
  • $9.7 billion to help rural electric co-ops build resilience.
  • $27 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Phyllis Bustamante was born and raised in Santa Fe and is chair of the Democratic Party of Santa Fe County’s Community Service Program.

