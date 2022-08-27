Household budgets reflect our values, as we spend our money on things we really care about. On a national scale, budgets are also a “lagging indicator” of the economy. It takes time for congressionally approved budgets to catch up with public demands and needs, and even longer for the budgets to produce results most of us can see, touch and experience in our everyday lives.
This will certainly be the case with the Inflation Reduction Reconciliation Act of 2022, passed by the Senate and House and signed by President Joe Biden. It is a multipart, complex piece of legislation that only the most dedicated policy analysts would ever read in its entirety. It is 755 pages and took day and night negotiations among Democrats to reach its conclusive vote of 51-50 to pass the U.S. Senate. However, even a regular news reader such as myself can’t help but be impressed by the long-term positive impacts this legislation will have on our environment and the quality of our everyday lives. While there are many parts of the bill that will improve people’s lives, most striking is that this bill includes significant investments to address climate change, including:
$400 million to retrofit tribal homes and help tribal communities adapt to climate change through energy projects, loan guarantees, drought mitigation and housing.
$550 million to support clean water supplies to rural communities.
$4.3 billion in rebates for low- or moderate-income households for energy-saving investments.
$9.7 billion to help rural electric co-ops build resilience.
$27 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Here in New Mexico, we value blue skies with clean air, clean water and healthy surroundings. In recent years, we have endured record heat, unprecedented wildfires, ongoing drought and dwindling water supplies as a result of human-induced climate change. Sometimes, we take the magnificent scenery and the quiet and peaceful places many of us have treasured all of our lives for granted, but we always know New Mexico’s enchantment must be preserved for generations to come.
Often, we don’t take the time to thank those whose vision, foresight, planning, determination, persistence and courage have helped us protect this special place and the life we love. So, on behalf of many of us here in New Mexico, I want to thank President Biden, his staff and the congressional Democrats who supported this bill (including our own Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and our local House District 3 Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and District 1 Rep. Melanie Stansbury). Unfortunately, Republicans not only refused to vote for this bill, but have denied that their inaction has any connection to the drought, heat and wildfires we have all experienced in recent years.
Democrats continue to earn our trust. The values in this budget truly do reflect values of New Mexicans. We care about one another, our immediate surroundings and our planet. This bill provides critical investments in our future and creates opportunities for generations to come. This legislation, which started out as Biden’s Build Back Better Act, will not achieve all that must be done to stop the climate crisis, but it provides hope that the Democrats representing our state are taking necessary steps to improve the lives of all. Democrats have earned our votes this November.
To further secure a better future for all, all eligible voters must vote during early voting starting Oct. 11 or on Election Day to make sure we return our Democrats to Congress and return the 2nd Congressional District to blue.
Phyllis Bustamante was born and raised in Santa Fe and is chair of the Democratic Party of Santa Fe County’s Community Service Program.