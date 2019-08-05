Thirty years ago this month, I was home on August break from the U.S. Congress fighting against the National Rifle Association and Bernie Sanders to hold on to my seat.
Because I had backed a ban on semi-automatic weapons, the NRA had decided that Bernie was “the lesser of two evils.” And he was not willing to join me on the ban. The bottom line? I lost and got to rethink my future.
On days like this (as I write, it is Sunday morning and the news from El Paso and Dayton is ricocheting through my heart and soul), I feel the dead weight of the consequences of my failure to turn the tide in Vermont and begin the counterattack against NRA extremism that this country so desperately needs.
A majority of NRA members support reasonable gun control. So our struggle is not with them. Rather it is with the despots who, in the name of the group’s CEO Wayne LaPierre, control the NRA structure and budget.
These oligarchs, operating in plain sight in our democracy, have enriched themselves beyond imagination through the support of major weapons manufacturers and the hard-earned dollars contributed by members who believe in the “old” NRA and hope it will reappear some time soon.
Their personal enrichment is sustained by their political fear-mongering backed up by PAC money and dark-money supported political ads that terrify members of Congress into inaction. Believe me, when the money that is vilifying you as a candidate is not coming through your opponent’s campaign budget, it is really tough to debate an empty chair. I know from personal experience.
Ask yourself two questions. First, should animals have more rights when it comes to guns than people? Let’s make the gun ownership laws equal for deer and people. Second, are speed limits a good thing? Would we be better off without speed limits and traffic lights? No, we wouldn’t. The same is true with responsible gun laws. Yes, some people will break the law. But at least there will be a law, a societal standard, that draws the line between good and evil.
Peter Smith lives in Santa Fe and is a former Republican congressman from Vermont.