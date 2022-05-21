In a recent article (“Report: N.M. gov. among least popular in America,” April 29), Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s spokeswoman touted the governor’s accomplishments.
To evaluate the claim that she is “delivering relief to households facing rising prices,” one has to understand the cause of inflation — too many dollars chasing too few goods. When an economy is slammed shut as the governor required, and then flooded with trillions of federal and millions of state dollars, you get inflation.
As the San Francisco Federal Reserve has observed, the United States is experiencing 3 percent higher inflation than other rich countries because of the Biden administration’s ill-timed American Rescue Plan spending. On an individual level, we all like the tax rebates and the gas tax rebates. But from a big-picture, macroeconomic level, this is just going to make inflation more severe and make it last longer.
Our governor is delivering inflation pain to households, not relief, and the pain will last far longer than the $250, $500 or $1,000 checks. Her tax cut is a $3-a-month GRT tax reduction in the first year increasing to $6 in the second year. But remember, this was only after she raised taxes in 2019, giving New Mexico the highest tax rates in the region, and proposing an across-the-board property tax increase this year.
Mark Ronchetti plans to reduce the GRT every year he is governor and will put into place other tax reforms to make New Mexico’s tax system more competitive with other states. He will level the playing field between small businesses and large corporations. His goal is a simpler, fairer system with lower tax rates.
The governor claims to be improving public schools, and yet there is no evidence. Since she suspended most testing, we have no comprehensive measurement of progress. The tests that were conducted showed “significant decline in key areas,” according to her Public Education Department. The governor thinks increasing taxpayer funding is the be-all and end-all for improving education. Funding has been increasing for years, but the performance of our students has not improved.
New Mexico spends more per student than our surrounding states, but our students get less for it. Ronchetti would make sure the money gets spent in the classroom. He would empower parents, teachers and principals. The governor claims to invest in public safety, but that was only after punishing law enforcement in 2021 by signing a bill eliminating qualified immunity, supporting catch and release, supporting an open border that brings drugs and violent criminals into our communities, and condoning a culture that is so disrespectful of our police that we cannot fill vacancies regardless of the salary they are offered.
Ronchetti respects law enforcement and will defend, not defund, the police. He will work to restore qualified immunity and tackle getting Albuquerque police out from under the Department of Justice decree so our officers aren’t constantly second-guessed. He will advocate for tougher penalties for the most violent crimes, and propose greater penalties for car theft, massive retail theft and destruction of personal property during riots. He will create a 150-strong Public Safety Drug Interdiction Squad to get fentanyl off the streets.
The governor learned nothing as the scientific data discredited COVID-19 lockdowns and showed states that opened their economies experienced the same, or lower, caseloads than locked-down states like ours. She stuck to her initial, stringent, devastating lockdown policy. Small businesses suffered. Ronchetti will not only follow the science, but with his science background, he has the ability to actually understand the science. He will create an environment for economic growth. He will help small businesses.
Ronchetti’s policies can be summarized as, if it doesn’t help New Mexico businesses grown and thrive, then he won’t support it. He believes New Mexicans know how to run their businesses and support their families better than an all-intrusive bureaucracy that is Lujan Grisham’s “nanny” state — her real accomplishment.